Nick Cannon And Alyssa Scott Share Emotional Birthday Posts For Son Zen After His Death At Five Months From A Brain Tumor

Actor / comedian / musician and former talk show host Nick Cannon has been through quite a lot over the past several years. While Cannon reacted calmly and thoughtfully to the news of his show being cancelled after only one season, he’s seen other professional setbacks, and personal struggles. Unfortunately, one of those difficulties that he will likely be dealing with for quite some time is the early December 2021 loss of Cannon’s 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, Zen , who died not long after doctors discovered that he had a malignant brain tumor. Now, the grieving parents have shared emotional posts in honor of Zen’s birthday.

What Did Nick Cannon And Alyssa Scott Say About Zen On His Birthday?

The past seven months or so have undoubtedly been very hard for Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon, as they’ve been dealing with the loss of their young son. Even though Cannon has opened up about having help in coping with Zen’s death from Monroe , the 11-year-old daughter he shares with superstar Mariah Carey, and getting lots of support from his fans after he announced the tragedy , seeing Zen’s first birthday come around has to be especially tough. Cannon took to Instagram recently to repost the message shared by Scott to celebrate Zen on his birthday, and you can see the beautiful post, below:

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As you can see, the tribute to Zen included some videos taken of the boy during his sadly short life, frequently with Cannon, Scott, or other family members. Scott noted that this time is filled with a lot of emotions , but that “insurmountable love” is chief among them, while also acknowledging the depth of her pain as she remembers her boy and tries “to remain positive.” Clearly, Cannon shares her feelings, and also noted that they “miss him in the physical,” but also still “feel” Zen “spiritually.”

One thing that was also on the Wild ‘N Out star’s mind earlier this year was the fact that Cannon knew he already had another child on the way, with model Bre Tiesi , when Zen passed away, but he felt a lot of “guilt” over the loss and not knowing when was the right time to open up about his newest baby. Also, despite having talked about his decision to try celibacy for a while toward the end of 2021, Cannon recently revealed that the pain of Zen’s death led him to give celibacy up after only about six weeks.