Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama Abby De La Rosa Shares Honest Feelings On The Other Women He Has Kids With

It’s hard for many people to imagine what it must be like for Nick Cannon and the mothers of his children to live a polyamorous lifestyle. In addition to the actual relationships between the Drumline actor and his partners, there are also 11 children involved, so one could imagine that his time and attention is a pretty hot commodity. Abby De La Rosa, who shares three children with The Masked Singer host, got real about her feelings about the other women on Cannon’s new radio show The Daily Cannon, which the parenting partners co-host.

That’s right, in addition to Nick Cannon’s numerous jobs that include The Masked Singer, Wild ‘N Out and Celebrity Prank Wars, he’s also started a radio show with Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and 5-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin . The nature of their relationship came up right away, too, with De La Rosa fielding a question about whether there was jealousy among Cannon’s partners. She responded (via ET ):

I got love for all the women. … For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it'll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit. I'm a little jealous, but at the same time it's just kinda like, you know, 'This is my baby daddy.'

I love Abby De La Rosa bringing the honesty ! I think most people could understand how such a situation between her, Nick Cannon and the other women might involve some jealousy, but that doesn’t seem to come with any ill will toward the others who are in the same situation. In fact, according to the mom of three, that jealousy might even spice things up for the otherwise calm and collected DJ.

NICK CANNON'S KIDS (Image credit: Rumor Report) 1/2. Twins Monroe and Moroccan (2011)

3. Golden (2017)

4. Powerful Queen (2020)

5/6. Twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (2021)

7. Zen (2021, passed away at 5 months)

8. Legendary Love (2022)

9. Onyx Ice (2022)

10. Rise Messiah (2022)

11. Beautiful Zeppelin (2022)

12. Halo Marie (2022)

Abby De La Rosa has spoken out before about how “blessed” her children are to have so many siblings — even if they don’t yet spend that much time together . Bre Tiesi — who gave birth to Nick Cannon’s eighth child, son Legendary Love, last June — has also said she’s sure all of the Cannon siblings will be close growing up, despite the mothers not having that much reason to interact now.

There didn’t seem to be a hint of jealousy from Abby De La Rosa last fall, when Brittany Bell announced she was pregnant with her and Nick Cannon’s third child. The DJ, who was pregnant herself at the time, joked, “Move over Kardashians,” saying the actor would soon have enough little Cannons to overtake the reality TV stars in dominating the world.