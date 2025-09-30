Jimmy Fallon’s On Brand Co-Host Hypes Their New Competition Series With A Message For Viewers: ‘You Better Be Nice!’

Jimmy Fallon has been a mainstay on NBC going back far further than the 2025 TV schedule, but the host of The Tonight Show is on the verge of debuting a new primetime competition series. On Brand with Jimmy Fallon will see Fallon acting as the CEO of the On Brand Agency, joining forces with Bozoma Saint John as the Chief Marketing Officer. Ahead of the series premiere, the pair came together to hype their new project, and Saint John had a message for viewers.

The series could likely use all the hype it can get, as NBC went all-in on the premise to start. On Brand will air twice per week, with one episode on Tuesdays after The Voice at 10 p.m. ET and a second on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. Fallon and Saint John teamed up for an Instagram video to promote their series, with Saint John psyching Fallon up to start. She said:

Our CEO is going to tell you about the premiere of On Brand. And you better be nice!

Well, social media in general is a platform where the advice of “Be nice” probably can’t hurt! Jimmy Fallon has been in the spotlight more than usual in recent months with late night television coming under fire, starting with the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS and continuing with the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. The SNL vet picked up on Bozoma Saint John’s energy to continue their promo:

September 30th! Tuesdays and Fridays! Next day on Peacock! Too much?

Streaming with a Peacock subscription seems like a solid alternative for any who are interested but can't necessarily carve out two nights per week for On Brand. The competition series will run for eight episodes from late September to late October, with ten creative contestants working to impress businesses with their branding ideas while also coming out on top of their fellow competitors. The grand prize is $100,000, as well as a feature in Adweek and a VIP trip to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and “Innovator of the Year” title.

Take a look at the video shared by the two On Brand personalities:

The team behind the scenes at On Brand connected with major brands to participate in the new series. The first episode on September 30 will feature the competitors facing Dunkin’ as their first branding challenge, with arguably more challenging scenarios to follow. Take a look at the full list:

Episode 1: Dunkin'

Episode 2: Southwest Airlines

Episode 3: Marshalls

Episode 4: SONIC

Episode 5: Captain Morgan

Episode 6: Pillsbury

Episode 7: KitchenAid

Episode 8: Therabody

Jimmy Fallon is on board On Brand as host, executive producer, and creator, working as the on-screen CEO of the On Brand Agency. Bozoma Saint John, who made an appearance on America’s Got Talent’s live Season 20 finale on NBC just last week, comes to the show to fill the role of Chief Marketing Officer as the former C-suite executive at Uber and Pepsi.

On Brand premieres on Tuesday, September 30 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following the latest episode of The Voice’s current Season 28. The next episode airs in the 8 p.m. ET slot on Friday, October 3. You'll also be able to stream the series on Peacock.