Patrick Mahomes' Mom Met Taylor Swift, And I Love To Hear What A Class Act She Says The Singer Was

We all know Taylor Swift is a class act on stage, but it turns out she’s one in real life too. While Swifties know this to be true because of how much the pop star shows her love for them, fans of the NFL are now aware of this fact too after Patrick Mahomes’ mom shared her experience meeting the “Cruel Summer” singer. The quarterback’s parent, her daughter and Swift shared a sweet moment at a Kansas City Chiefs game, and overall, I’m so here for what a class act the artist was during the interaction.

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship seemingly heats up, the pop star has been spotted at many of the tight end’s games, most of which were in Kansas City. At these home games, she’s been spotted in a suite with lots of his loved ones as well as Patrick Mahomes’ family. At the reigning Super Bowl champ’s game against the Chargers, the singer and the quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes were seen doing handshakes and dancing in the box. Then, his mom, Randi Martin, posted a photo of her 12-year-old daughter Mia Randall with Swift on Instagram :

Swift looks so pleased to be meeting the young Swiftie, and Mia looks so happy! Along with the adorable photo, Martin also posted on her IG story (as seen above) raving about their interaction with the pop star. She wrote:

I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!

It’s been clear that Swift has been getting closer with the Kelce family at the games – Donna Kelce has hung out with the singer a few times, Ed Kelce was seen chatting with her at a game, and Travis' friends have been spotted high-fiving and celebrating the games with Swift up in the suite too.

Along with hanging with the tight end's family, she's also become friends with Brittany Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are teammates and close friends, so it makes sense that the singer has been spotted with the Mahomes too. Overall, it seems like the “Anti-Hero” singer is not only willing but enthusiastic to interact with her rumored boyfriend's loved ones (some of whom are also Swifties) at the games.

As Swift and Kelce's relationship seemingly heats up, they’ve been seen out and about together holding hands, and many of the singer’s fans have been loving what a gentleman the football player has been . From helping her out of their car to sweetly speaking about her during press conferences and on his podcast, Swifties are loving the class act the tight end is.

However, this is a two-way street, and now football fans have gotten a dose of the class act Taylor Swift is, and I love it! As a lifelong Swiftie, I’ve always been aware of how generous and loving the singer seems to be, though it’s become even clearer over the last year.

Much like her adorable interaction with Mia Randall and Patrick Mahomes’ family, at each Eras show, Swift gives her “22” hat to a fan, and the smile on her face when she does it makes it clear how much she adores them. For example, when she gave the hat to Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka in the Eras Tour concert film it brought a tear to my eye because the care radiating off of the singer was infectious. The same energy can be felt in this photo with Patrick Mahomes’ sibling, and I love it.