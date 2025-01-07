‘There’s Literally No More Perfect Hallmark Moment’: Jonathan Bennett’s Christmas Movie This Year Had A Personal Connection I Love So Much
Keep these vibes coming all year, please!
Jonathan Bennett has become one of fans’ favorite Hallmark hunks over the years, and with the rebranding of its streaming service Hallmark+, he’s continued to make his mark in an even bigger way. The 2025 Hallmark schedule will most likely feature more from the Mean Girls actor, but it will admittedly be hard to top his experience in 2024. Bennett starred in one movie for the streamer this Christmas, Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane, and I absolutely love the personal connection it had to his husband.
While I typically try not to think too hard while enjoying Hallmark’s holiday magic, Jonathan Bennett’s 2023 offering Christmas on Cherry Lane was a twisty tale of three families who all ended up being connected to one another in the end. That format was continued in a sequel for Hallmark+ a year later, and Bennett explained to People what made it “perfect”:
Season’s Greetings from Cherry Lane continues the story of Mike (Jonathan Bennett) and his husband Zian (Vincent Rodriguez III) after the adoption of their daughter, but in a truly special move, Bennett’s real-life husband Jaymes Vaughan was the one singing during his character’s big moment. It was very meaningful for the actor, who continued:
It certainly seems like that experience made being covered in tinsel for half the year worth it! Jonathan Bennett truly deserved to have his own magical Hallmark moment like that, in my opinion, given how he’s helped the network increase its inclusivity over the years and even starred in its first movie to feature gay leads — The Holiday Sitter — in 2022.
In 2024 he continued to break down LGBTQ+ stereotypes in The Groomsmen trilogy, and while I’m really looking forward to what else we might get from this Wedding Veil-esque trio of movies, it will probably be hard to top the special moment Jonathan Bennett got to have with his husband from the past year.
Can anything coming up in 2025 do better? I actually think a Mean Girls holiday movie reunion with Jonathan Bennett, Lacey Chabert and Lindsay Lohan could top that, at least in the eyes of fans of the iconic teen movie. It was one of the best movies of the 2000s after all. Stay tuned!
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.