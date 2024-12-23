As Lindsay Lohan And Lacey Chabert Headline Christmas Movies, These Comments Have Me Convinced A Mean Girls Holiday Movie Reunion Needs To Be Next
It's not like a regular Christmas movie. It's a cool Christmas movie.
The Netflix movie schedule featured quite a treat for Mean Girls fans this holiday season. Not only did Lacey Chabert make a rare detour away from her Hallmark movie offerings, but we also saw Cady Heron herself, Lindsay Lohan, return to the streamer with what some are calling Netflix’s best 2024 Christmas movie, Our Little Secret. This year was already giving Plastics vibes, but after hearing what their former co-star Jonathan Bennett had to say, I’m convinced that someone needs to start working on a Mean Girls holiday movie reunion.
Jonathan Bennett, one of the stars of Hallmark+’s new The Groomsmen trilogy, in which he helps to break down LGBTQ+ stereotypes through his character Danny, has become a fixture on the family-friendly network’s TV rom-coms, along with the queen of Christmas herself, Lacey Chabert. Lindsay Lohan, meanwhile, has been having her Lohanaissance over on Netflix. Bennett told People he doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that there’s so much overlap between Mean Girls fans and those who will be seeking out the holiday flicks on the 2025 movie schedule. He said:
Jonathan Bennett may not decorate his house for Christmas due to spending large parts of the year “covered in tinsel,” but his heart is definitely in the right place when it comes to wanting to bring joy to his fans. The only thing left to do is reunite him on screen with Lacey Chabert, who he’s crossed paths as Hallmark pals, and Lindsay Lohan. Bennett continued:
You heard the man, let’s freaking go! The actor who played Cady’s crush Aaron Samuels in the 2004 teen classic has talked several times about this happening, naming Lacey Chabert as the Hallmark actor he’d love to team up with and saying he would love to have a Hallmark Mean Girls reunion.
I can’t imagine that Lindsay Lohan and Gretchen Wieners, I mean Lacey Chabert, wouldn’t be on board. The actresses reunited for a photo op that was “so fetch” at one of Netflix’s media days this year, and both of their movies — Lohan’s Our Little Secret and Chabert’s Hot Frosty — contain subtle Mean Girls references.
This trio of actors, in fact, has been dropping easter eggs into their movies for years. In 2022, Jonathan Bennett included a Mean Girls quote in The Holiday Sitter on Hallmark just weeks after Lindsay Lohan made a brilliant reference in Netflix’s Falling for Christmas.
So this project has to happen. At this point, my only question regarding a Mean Girls holiday movie is will it be on Hallmark, or will we need a Netflix subscription?
