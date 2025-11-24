How Todd And Julie Chrisley Are Apparently Supporting Another Reality TV Star Seeking A Trump Pardon: ‘They’re Legit Good People’
2025 has been a significant year for Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were serving prison sentences at the start of the year. However, this past summer, the couple – best known for starring on the USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best – were pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump. Since then, Julie and Todd have sought to become advocates for others who’ve engaged with the legal system. Now, it seems they’re providing support for a fellow reality TV star who’s in the process of seeking a Trump pardon.
A Bravo Alum Is Currently Working Through A Legal Matter
The reality TV star in question is Steve McBee Sr., a cast member of the Bravo series McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys. 52-year-old McBee reportedly pleaded guilty after being embroiled in a scheme involving crop insurance, which apparently involved millions of dollars. According to Fox News Digital, a sentencing hearing was held this past Thursday, November 20, where the TV star was ordered to serve two years in federal prison. He’ll also have to pay the USDA Risk Management Agency $4,022,124 in restitution.
As of this writing, Steve McBee’s team has yet to formally reach out to POTUS for a pardon. McBee himself also specified to Fox News that the process of requesting clemency is “in a very infancy [stage] right now.” He also shared additional comments on how his legal team is aiming to proceed:
President Trump pardoned several notable public figures over the past year, from former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani to rapper NBA YoungBoy. The Chrisley’s pardons were granted in May as a result of a collaboration between their daughter, Savannah, and the “Presidential Pardon Czar,” Alice Marie Johnson. Given Julie and Todd’s experiences with the legal system, McBee was put in touch with them.
How Are The Chrisleys Helping Steve McBee As He Faces Jail Time?
McBee has a producer friend to thank for putting him in touch with Todd and Julie Chrisley (who’ve dealt with their share of legal fees as well). According to the Real American Cowboys star, he hadn’t been acquainted with the Chrisleys prior to his legal issues. However, when they made contact, they all apparently got along famously:
During his interview, Steve McBee sang Todd Chrisley’s praises even further. It would seem that the two reality TV veterans have also been keeping in touch since that initial conversation:
At this point, the Chrisleys are more than familiar with the legal system. Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more in 2022 and were eventually sentenced to years in prison. Todd was ordered to serve 12 years at Federal Prison Camp in Florida, while Julie was to spend seven years at the Kentucky-based Lexington Medical Center. They both reported to their penitentiaries in early 2023, where they remained until the pardons were issued this past May.
The Chrisleys have since voiced their intention to become prison reform advocates and, just earlier this year, Todd lent support to a former inmate following his release. Of course, when it comes to pardons, not everyone receives one, with President Trump having even been hesitant to pardon rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. So it remains to be seen whether Steve McBee Sr. will receive a pardon even with Todd and Julie’s support.
