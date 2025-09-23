Julie Chrisley Gets Real About Whether She Held ‘Bitter’ Feelings Towards Husband Todd During Her Prison Stint

Julie and Todd Chrisley’s lives took a turn in 2019 when they were indicted on multiple counts of financial-based offenses. In 2022, the Chrisleys would be found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion and more and sentenced to years in prison. Since the couple was pardoned by POTUS earlier this year, they’ve been questioned about their experiences behind bars. With that, Julie shared insight into whether she held resentment towards her husband while she served time in a penitentiary.

The Chrisleys were recently guests on Tamron Hall, and they discussed a wide range of topics with the talk show’s eponymous host. At one point during the conversation, Hall mentioned that Julie’s family was initially not thrilled with the notion of her marrying Todd, who was a divorcee with kids of his own. Hall then proceeded to ask Julie if any relatives reached out to say they “failed” her. Julie said that none had and, when asked by Hall if she held harsh feelings about her husband while behind bars, she said the following:

No, I did not…. Even when I was in prison. I know the whole story. I know what transpired, and I know that my husband did not have a part in it. So, for that reason, I don’t have this bitter – I’m not bitter, I’m not angry. I don’t blame him for it, because I know the whole story. I was there.

What Tamron Hall seemed to be getting at during the interview (which is on YouTube) is that Todd Chrisley is the head of the family and arguably its biggest financial provider. Aside from the family’s TV work, Todd is also a real estate entrepreneur with a major portfolio. Both he and Julie became wrapped up in money controversies that also included their accountant at that time, Peter Tarantino. While Julie didn’t blame Todd for what happened, he did tell Hall he did feel moments of guilt from a familial standpoint as opposed to a judicial one:

Absolutely because, when you get married, you’re supposed to be a provider. You’re supposed to keep your wife and your children safe. And so there were so many times during that time that I’m like, ‘What could I have done differently?’ or ‘What should I have done differently?’ So, yes, you have those moments.

When it came to the couple’s sentences, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years at Federal Prison Camp in Florida, while Julie was ordered to serve a seven-year sentence at Lexington Medical Center in Kentucky. Rumors swirled around Julie and Todd as they remained behind bars, with insiders dropping claims about how they were holding up. Since being released, the couple has discussed what they see as the more positive aspects of their prison stints, and they’ve sought to clear up any untruths about them.

The Chrisley Knows Best alums may be out of prison, but speculation about their financial status persists. Sources claimed earlier this year that their money issues were far from over, as they had to pay a hefty sum for legal fees. Todd and Julie haven’t confirmed they’re having any money problems now, with Todd even shooting down the notion that they were broke. They did, however, confirm to Tameron Hall that they paid $3 million to attorneys while they were going through legal proceedings.

Everything that’s been said by the Chrisleys since they’ve been released would indicate that they still have immense affection for each other in the aftermath of their incarcerations. It seems Todd and Julie will still have each other to lean on as they navigate their post-prison lives.