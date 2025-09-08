Big Brother’s Mickey Lee Cleared The Air On Her Comments About Rachel Reilly And The ‘Lemonade’ Controversy: 'I Am Not This Nasty Girl'
She spoke out about the online chatter.
Mickey Lee was evicted from Big Brother in Week 8 and, while that may ultimately go down as a footnote amidst all the chaos that happened in Week 9, she faced a lot of criticism upon exiting. Now that she's out of the house, she can respond. With that, CinemaBlend was able to ask Lee about everything, from her reaction to her very own TMZ article to fans being upset about her sentiments on Rachel Reilly.
Surely, not every fan watches Big Brother online and tracks the live feeds. However, the ones who do stream it are great about letting the world know the upsetting and embarrassing things Houseguests do that don't make the episodes. Unfortunately, for Mickey, she had two heavily-discussed moments that only those with a Paramount+ subscription saw go down live. On that note, she told me during our chat that she wanted to clear the air about those Rachel comments, and her drinking the lemonade.
Mickey Shared The Story About The Lemonade In The Fridge
Not everyone in Big Brother can say they've had a TMZ article written about them, especially for such a goofy reason. Mickey made the site when she was caught on the live feeds drinking straight from a large bottle of Simply Lemonade, resulting in a moment that drew a lot of criticism from fans. People were disgusted that she'd put her lips on a bottle presumably meant for the house. As Mickey explained, however, when I talked to her the Monday after her eviction, the juice wasn't for anyone else:
That's reassuring to hear, and it seems that Big Brother Houseguests knew that the Simply Lemonade was hers alone to drink and to stay away. It's good that she cleared the air on that, though ultimately, I doubt anyone would've remembered it at the end of the season. Between the chaos of Rachel's unexpected eviction and the eyes on Rylie Jeffries' showmance with Katherine Woodman, there are plenty of major developments that fans will likely remember even more a year from now.
Mickey Provided Some Clarity On The Hurtful Comments She Made About Rachel
Big Brother Season 27 will go down as the season of Rachel Reilly's big return, and a lot of discourse has revolved around her, at least on online platforms. Zae Friedrich talked to CinemaBlend about the fight he had with her.
Subsequently, we had to ask Mickey about the comments she made about Rachel when she was on the block during the former's HOH week. Lee specifically called Rachel "evil" and "conniving" and said being a mother and wife did not make her a better person. Now, outside of the house and removed from the game, she expressed regret and offered some context for those comments:
Mickey wants to make it clear that while she was mad at Rachel after her nomination, she didn't wish to say anything disparaging about her children or husband, Brendon Villegas. As explained, her anger was strictly about what occurred in the context of Big Brother and the game, but the comments became personal when talking about Rachel's character.
She said what she said, but Mickey needed to clarify things for CinemaBlend. While she brought Rachel's two children and husband into the conversation, she only did it to talk about the difference between what Houseguests thought of Rachel in the past and something the Houseguest wanted to avoid now:
Even if she was mad at Rachel in the house, Mickey is still a fan of her. We'll see if the feeling is reciprocated when Rachel is out of the house, which we still have yet to confirm. As of writing, it seems Rachel was evicted, but it does feel odd for that to happen without a single vote cast.
Otherwise, Big Brother Season 27 seems like it'll be messy from now to the finale and, if I were Mickey, I'd honestly feel grateful to have gotten out before things became so unpredictable. That said, I'm sure she would sooner be in the house, embracing the chaos and still playing for a chance at that prize money, compared to watching from the outside and looking in.
Big Brother continues with new episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule. Tune in to see how the White Locust twist finishes out, and who is going home this week.
