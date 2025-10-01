Kim Kardashian Famously Wore A $1.5 Million Necklace For Her Robbery Trial, But New Kardashians Footage Reveals Not Everyone Thought It Was A Good Idea

The Kardashians is making its return to the 2025 TV schedule , and the trailer for Season 7 proves that we’re in for a ride. The series will follow the Kardashian-Jenner family through events like Kim Kardashian testifying in Paris during a robbery trial, and that was confirmed in this new footage. Along with that, we learned a bit about the opulent fit she wore to do just that, and the reaction her mom had to it.

Earlier this spring, Kim went to Paris to testify against the suspects of the 2016 robbery . Back in May, eight of the ten defendants who were accused of robbing the Kardashian at gunpoint were found guilty, per NPR . Now, we’ll get to see what this trip to France was like for the family, as the trailer revealed after Kim asked, “Don’t we want to see all the craziness?”

Included in the footage from this trip, we got a peek into Kim’s outfit choice, which included a $1.5 million necklace. It turns out, her mom, Kris, wasn’t totally on board with the jewelry, as she said:

Do you think we really should walk in there with all the diamonds on?

However, that didn’t deter her daughter from wearing it, as she responded by saying:

I wanna be who I wanna be.

When Kim took the stand back in May, Lorel Diamonds' jewelry expert Laura Taylor estimated that she wore $8 million worth of jewelry, per E! News .

This included an $8,100 diamond-studded, 18-karat white gold ear cuff by Briony Raymond, and a huge emerald-cut diamond ring. Along with all that, she put on a $1.5 million diamond necklace by Samer Halimeh, which was made from 18K white gold.

That’s a lot of diamonds, and she wore them during a trial that was about a heist that involved the theft of over $10 million worth of jewelry.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to the trailer, it seems that Kim’s mom was questioning the choice to wear so much expensive jewelry. However, it would appear her daughter did not question the choice one bit.

Along with this discussion and the coverage of what happened in Paris, The Kardashians trailer also gave insight into a threat Kim faced, and it promised a season full of other drama, travel and work.

In Season 7, we’ll get to see Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian on the road. It seems there might be some beef between Kourtney and Khloé. And, we’ll get some behind-the-scenes of Kim’s new show All’s Fair , which will involve a girls' night with the cast, including Glenn Close.

Disney+ + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

If you are looking to stream reality TV, like The Kardashians, and reality competitions like Dancing with the Stars, this bundle is perfect. To get both Disney+ and Hulu, you can pay $10.99 per month, though the price will increase to $12.99 per month starting on October 21.

We’ll also get to see the return of Caitlyn Jenner, and we’ll hear the family’s thoughts about the choice to sell the home they grew up in.

All-in-all, Season 7 of The Kardashians promises to be dramatic and insightful as we follow the family through their latest chapter of life, which includes the choices made as Kim testified in Paris.