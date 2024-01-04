’More A Question Of Confidence’: Resurfaced Comments From Taylor Swift About Her Ideal Man Are Floating Around… And He Sounds A Lot Like Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for less than a year, but Swifties seem to have pretty high hopes for the singer's future with the Kansas City tight end. The way Kelce has handled the publicity surrounding their romance has been praised by fans, and if resurfaced comments from the Eras Tour star are any indication, this may be just the kind of thing she’s been looking for. A 2009 interview is making the rounds again, and Swift's description of her ideal man sure sounds a lot like “the guy on the Chiefs.”

Following the release of Fearless in 2009, Taylor Swift spoke with Glamour about everything from a typical day in her life to finding fame at a young age to what a relationship would look like for her amidst her career. When asked if she felt her partner would have to be as successful as her, Swift replied:

I think it's more a question of confidence. I wouldn't want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control. It's really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I'd rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.

Travis Kelce certainly seems to fit the bill in this regard. While his success as one of the NFL’s top tight ends is unquestionable — Taylor Swift even reacted to him breaking a big Chiefs record this season — his girlfriend’s net worth is significantly higher than his . Kelce seems secure and confident enough to not be threatened by that, though, and Swifties have taken note of how proud and supportive he is of what she’s doing in the music industry right now.

That support is another thing Taylor Swift mentioned in the interview 15 years ago, acknowledging that any guy she dates was going to have to be OK with long distances and busy schedules. She told Glamour:

It's always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I'll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!

If anybody understands traveling and scheduling a personal life around work commitments, it’s definitely a professional athlete, and both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to think it’s “worth it” to find that time with each other. Not only has the “End Game” singer been a regular attendee of Kansas City Chiefs games over the past few months, but the tight end traveled to Argentina on his off week in November to see her perform on the international leg of the Eras Tour.

This isn’t the first time fans have found old interviews that seemingly prove that Travis Kelce is just what Taylor Swift has been searching for. An old clip of Swift talking about fame — and what her boyfriends have to endure to be with her — circulated in October after Kelce spoke about that very issue during a press conference, understanding that “it comes with it.”