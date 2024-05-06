After Rumors About Britney Spears' Going Broke Swirl, Jessica Simpson Explains How It's Easy To 'Blow All Your Money On Vacation'
Jessica Simpson has weighed in.
Britney Spears has had a rough road of late. She fought a conservatorship in court, she just went through a divorce, and most recently was involved in a case of an alleged domestic disturbance at a hotel in Los Angeles. Those paying attention will know Spears' problems with her family are well documented, so it's maybe not surprising that the star has been spending a lot of time and money on vacation over the last several months. However, many are worrying that Spears is spending too much and, now, one of the star's peers, Jessica Simpson, has spoken out about just how expensive those vacays can get.
Notably, Jessica Simpson has been spotted on vacation on more than a few occasions over the years. While chatting with TMZ, the former teen idol was recently asked about Britney Spears' apparent lavish spending on her outings. While Simpson never mentioned the pop star by name, she did make a point to say that not every vacation that she’s been on recently was on her own dime. She also admitted that it's "easy to blow all your money on vacation," though she further mentioned why it may be worth it:
As the resident CinemaBlend theme park reporter, I can certainly understand how quickly expenses can get out of hand when on vacation. Whether you’re in Hawaii or Disney World, when you’re on vacation, you want to have a fun, potentially relaxing time. Often the best way to accomplish that is to spend money and, when you have more money, you’re likely more willing to spend more of it. Per recent reports, the "Toxic" singer has spent so much on recent vacations that some actually fear she could go broke.
Jessica Simpson’s comments here seemingly indicate that such a situation is possible. We may be able to assume she's speaking from at least some experience. She’s clearly able to take all the vacations she takes, perhaps because she hasn’t had to pay for everything. However, Simpson's also probably spent more than she should now and then. We’ve all done that, even if the scale is different.
Britney Spears has reportedly been taking multiple trips to Hawaii and French Polynesia, with vacations reaching six and even seven figures per excursion. she's reportedly worth an estimated $60 million so, in the grand scheme of things, she can theoretically afford these trips. But it’s unknown what sort of income the former pop star currently has, so it can't be said for sure that the money couldn't go out faster than it comes into the point that it runs out.
However, some insiders claim Britney Spears has plenty of money coming in, thanks to her successful memoir. If that's the case, then there's not a risk of her going broke. And, if she can spend that much on vacation and still be comfortable, good for her. If only we were all so lucky.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.