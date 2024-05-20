Why Did Rumors Swirl Britney Spears' Room Was Bugged During Her Conservatorship? Insiders Share The Real Story

Britney Spears’ conflicts with her family have been well documented by this point, and what was previously a serious point of contention for the brood was the singer’s conservatorship. Said legal arrangement was established in 2008 and headed up by Spears’ father, Jamie, and attorney Andrew Wallet. Ultimately, the conservatorship was ended by a judge in 2021. Shortly before that ruling (which prompted Britney to thank her fans ), it was alleged that the singer’s bedroom had been bugged. Now, years after those rumors swirled around Spears, insiders are sharing what they claim is the real story.

How Did The Rumors Regarding The Alleged Room Bugging Come To Be?

2021 saw the release of the documentary Controlling Britney Spears (which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription). The doc includes a number of allegations against members of the Spears family, which were heavily debated at the time. Among the claims was the assertion that Jamie Spears began recording conversations from the “Circus” singer’s bedroom. As reported by TMZ , Jamie ( who also stepped down as conservator in 2021) and Robin Greenhill (who ran Britney’s Tri Star business brand) enlisted the services of a security entity to keep tabs on the songstress. The purportedly included using an encryption device to access emails and texts Britney received on her mobile devices.

Around the same time that the allegations dropped, Lou Taylor (Britney Spears’ former business manager who runs Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group) spoke out. Taylor offered a direct response to the bugging claims via court documents while blocking a motion to provide a full account of the company’s involvement with the conservatorship. When sharing his piece, Taylor stated that “no one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears' electronic communications.” He also added the following sentiments:

No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols. No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears' bedroom.

Questions on the matter have lingered since then. The latest claims that come from insiders, however, may now pour cold water on past assumptions about any electronics being used to monitor the star.

What Did Insiders Recently Say About Britney Spears’ Room Supposedly Being Bugged?

An exposé was recently published by TMZ , and it chronicles a plethora of alleged details related to Britney Spears’ conservatorship. One section tackled the bedroom surveillance claims and, per five sources for the news outlet, the entertainer’s room was never bugged. However, the report also mentions that those handling the conservatorship did receive legal authorization to monitor Spears’ communication devices. The judge apparently approved that after it was claimed that the “Womanizer” performer was in contact with someone who’d purportedly been supplying her with drugs.

Per the outlet, the sources were adamant that this alleged information be reported upon. They believe that a judge wouldn’t “have the balls” to risk backlash and create a new conservatorship after people understand the reason for the reported surveillance.

More recently, there’s been concern for Britney Spears’ well being after she and boyfriend Paul Soliz allegedly got into a fight at the Chateau Marmont hotel earlier this month. (Spears later posted a look at her swollen ankle in the aftermath of the reported incident.) At present, sources have also suggested that the pop star is spiraling and experiencing financial issues. As of this writing, the multi-hyphenate's team has yet to respond to the newly surfaced claims about the bedroom bug rumors.