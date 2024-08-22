Sabrina Carpenter Rocks Fur Shorts, And You Too Can Look Like A Bear On Bottom For $1200 Dollars

Coming off a stint opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour, hosting Saturday Night Live and dating one of the sexiest “rat boyfriends” in Hollywood, Sabrina Carpenter appears to be living her best life right now. She’s become quite a name in celebrity fashion as well, even walking the runway at a Paris fashion show sporting the cutest vintage pinup look . In one of her latest fashion statements, the “Please Please Please” singer takes a walk on the wild side as she rocks fur shorts, and you can achieve the look as well — for the cool price of $1,200.

Sabrina Carpenter is set to drop her new album Short n' Sweet on August 23, and in preparation she released a hilarious video with tips for her fans on throwing their own listening party. The former Disney star’s sense of humor is on full display, as you can see on the Instagram post below, but I couldn’t stop looking at the adorable fur shorts she had on:

The blonde bombshell looks like a, well, bombshell in the all-black ensemble, and you, too, can sport the bear-on-bottom look if you’ve got $1,200 lying around. Dolce & Gabbana sells a fox and lamb fur short (I've never thought of lambs as having fur), and while it may not be the exact item worn by Sabrina Carpenter, you can definitely achieve the same unique silhouette with this dupe.

Dolce & Gabbana Black Lamb Fox Fur Mini Hot Pants. Gorgeous brand new with tags, 100% Authentic Dolce & Gabbana black fox and lamb fur mini shorts Hot Pants. The material is 50% Fox fur, 50% Lamb fur with a lining of 96% Silk, 4% Elastane. Zipper closure. $1,259

While you may have to dip into your grocery budget or pay that rent a little late in order to afford the high-waisted hot pants, it appears that the item is on sale from the original price of over $3,600, so this is actually a steal.

Speaking of stealing, you’d definitely steal the scene at any Sabrina Carpenter listening party if you adorned these furry bottoms, just as the singer has been stealing our attention with her music and outfit choices for the past year or so. I couldn’t take my eyes off of her golden take on the chain mail trend , and she dropped several jaws when she teamed up with Kim Kardashian, wearing nothing but SKIMS for an ad campaign (which, no, she did not need to get Taylor Swift’s permission to do, thank you very much).

As far as her new album goes, Short n’ Sweet is already showing signs of success. The debut single “Espresso” became her first No. 1 hit in the UK, while “Please Please Please” — whose instantly iconic music video sees the artist handcuffing her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan — hit No. 1 on the US’ Billboard Hot 100. Globally, Sabrina Carpenter beat out herself, with “Espresso” overtaking “Please Please Please” for the top spot and eliciting a hilarious two-word response from the artist.

Short n’ Sweet’s third single, “Taste” will be released alongside the album on August 23, so we’ll have to see if it can match the success of its predecessors. While I have no doubt that Sabrina Carpenter’s music will continue to find its audience, either way, the actress/singer is also likely to continue to make waves in the fashion world. I should start saving now so I’m ready when the next must-have item appears.