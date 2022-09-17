See Full House’s Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure And Andrea Barber Reunite For GAC’s Christmas Movie Lineup

The Christmas movie season is almost upon us, and Hallmark won’t be the only network cranking out holiday films. Rival network GAC Family, which has gained a decent amount of Hallmark stars, is making its mark on the most wonderful time of the year. To kick off the holiday season, Candace Cameron Bure will be making her first post-Hallmark movie debut in a Christmas flick, along with some other Full House stars in the lineup!

After Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark for GAC Family, it was only just a matter of time before she eased into doing movies at her new home. Details of Bure’s Christmas movie were recently released, and viewers will see her reunite this holiday season with Full House co-stars Andrea Barber and Lori Loughlin, as well as fellow former Hallmark star Jen Lilley. Lilley posted a picture to Instagram to get fans pumped for GAC’s Christmas lineup, and she managed to sneak in a Full House reference:

GAC Family has been following in Hallmark’s footsteps by doing Christmas in July, and now they are using some of the network’s biggest stars to solidify their place in the Christmas movie schedule. Although it’s unknown just in what capacity Andrea Barber and Lori Loughlin will be part of the GAC holiday lineup, seeing the two of them with Candace Cameron Bure will be something to look forward to.

This will be Andrea Barber’s first taste of the Christmas movie season, aside from a small uncredited role in the Olsen Twins’ To Grandmother’s House We Go. This could be the beginning of Barber’s new career on GAC Family, but as of now, nothing is official. It would be nice to see DJ and Kimmy together again for more than just a promotional shoot, especially since Fuller House ended a couple of years ago.

It's interesting to see that Lori Loughlin is part of the Christmas lineup on GAC Family, especially following her turn as Abigail Stanton on When Hope Calls. While Hallmark parted ways with Loughlin following the college admissions scandal, it seems the network is working her projects back into the fold. She did take a role last month, but Loughlin had some legal trouble, as she was filming in Canada but hadn’t been granted approval to travel north of the border.

Despite everything, the Full House/Fuller House cast still remains close to this day, and the She-Wolf Pack even reunited for Jodie Sweetin’s wedding. So any chance to work together, whether it be a promo shoot or a full project, I’m sure the stars would jump at the opportunity. Fingers crossed that we see Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Lori Loughlin together again for a future movie on GAC Family. In the meantime, it looks like they’ll be headlining the network’s holiday season along with Jen Lilley!

