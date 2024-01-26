Shania Twain Responds To The Hilarious Meme Of A Shirtless Jason Kelce Using ‘Man, I Feel Like A Woman’ Lyrics
Let's go, girls.
Travis Kelce may have helped his Kansas City Chiefs advance to the AFC Championship last Sunday, and Taylor Swift may have been there cheering him on, but it was Jason Kelce who absolutely stole the show. The possibly retiring Philadelphia Eagle became an instant meme on January 21, when he ripped off his shirt in celebration of his brother’s touchdown, screaming from the open window of the suite. One of those memes made a hilarious reference to Shania Twain’s hit “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” attracting the attention of the country music icon herself.
The revelry coming from the Kelce box at the Buffalo Bills’ stadium last week certainly seemed to be a rowdy experience — and Bills fans confirmed as much — when a shirtless Jason Kelce was shown pounding beers and screaming like a banshee. According to one podcaster, the scene was not unlike many people’s reactions when Shania Twain’s anthem of female empowerment kicks in at the bar, and the singer seemed to agree:
😂😂😂 https://t.co/INEzo5aqngJanuary 24, 2024
Not only did Shania Twain repost the meme, but she added several crying laughing emojis as a presumed stamp of approval. That’s got to be a pretty fun acknowledgment for the original poster, and it’s well-deserved. I think many of us can relate to either having this reaction to “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” coming on or at least witnessing it. As one guy said in the comments:
I guess in this case, helping fathers bond with their daughters is something that Shania Twain and Travis Kelce have in common. While some “dads, Brads, and Chads” have expressed annoyance at the NFL’s coverage of Taylor Swift at Chiefs games, some girl dads seem to love it, because it’s given them a shared interest with their daughters.
Either way, the meme seems to be spot-on, with Jason Kelce’s viral moment perfectly capturing “the prerogative to have a little fun,” as Shania would say. Other comments included:
- Totally me anytime any of your songs come in queen!!! AHHH … ❤️❤️🐆🥰 – Rae_rae_sunshin
- Me whenever I listen to Shania 😁 – CDM1194
- 😂It’s true though 🤠 – Chaddomatic
- Accurate 💯👌 – leannes
- You impressed? – thejbratc
As impressed as Shania Twain might have been at the Jason Kelce joke, that last comment is likely a clever nod to another of the country singer’s greatest hits, “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” which has also garnered her some attention in the past year.
In that song, the five-time Grammy winner name-checks Brad Pitt as the ideal man, but since its release in 1998, she’s been known to sub in a few different names, including Ryan Reynolds — who was hilariously ignored by TV cameras when he appeared with Taylor Swift and other A-listers at a Kansas City Chiefs game in October — and, more recently, Channing Tatum.
Maybe in her next iteration of the song, Jason Kelce will earn that honor, after proving he can really go wild and he’s doing it in style. Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are back in action Sunday, January 28, to take on the Baltimore Ravens, so tune into CBS at 3 p.m. ET to see if Jason is there cheering his brother on again. Also take a peek at our 2024 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming soon.
