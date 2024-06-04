Shania Twain Shares Fan Video Of Her 'Hilarious' Concert Faux Pas, And I Love That She Can Poke Fun At Herself

When you’re a singer performing live on stage, there are a number of things that could go wrong. We’ve seen Billie Eilish completely blank on the words to “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” at Coachella 2019, and Adam Levine once flubbed one of Maroon 5’s biggest hits , despite singing it for two decades. Even Taylor Swift is no stranger to a wardrobe malfunction . When it comes to concert gaffes though, Shania Twain had a pretty good one recently that even she found hilarious, and I can’t get over how amused she was at herself.

During a recent show at her residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas Shania Twain momentarily mistook a prop for her microphone while singing “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!,” and rather than being embarrassed about the mixup, the Canadian singer shared a fan’s video of the moment so we could all laugh along with her. She posted to X (Twitter) :

I’m really glad somebody captured this moment, it’s made me laugh all over again 😂🤳 @iambzt pic.twitter.com/0FxkPBvgfLJune 2, 2024

I’m not sure if that silver-and-pink prop is a baton, wand or drumstick (the song in question does have quite a bit of percussion), but it’s giving strong “singing in your bedroom with a hairbrush” vibes, and who can’t relate to that?

Instead of bringing the microphone to her mouth, she lifted up the prop and started singing into it. She was quick to self-correct, but the damage was done. Rather than playing it off and pretending it didn’t happen, Shania Twain was so tickled by her mistake that she was unable to sing the next line of the song. She started laughing at herself and shouted to the crowd:

Oh my God! That was hilarious!

She then continued the song but in between lyrics, you can tell she wasn’t past it, as she continued to double over in laughter. The caption on her tweet proves just how much enjoyment she got from her flub, saying watching it back made her dissolve in giggles all over again.

Fans loved that Shania Twain shared the relatable-yet-embarrassing moment, praising her in the comments by saying:

That is funny. Happens to the best too – jharleyd1212

– jharleyd1212 Oh damn, this is you. Nice sense of humor you've got there. – lukeman3000

– lukeman3000 Love you Shania. The ability to laugh at yourself is a rare commodity. But you do it with such class – jimmysleepyfox

– jimmysleepyfox singer, author, actress and now a comedian what else can you do, i stan a multi talented queen! 👸🏼 💎 – lovetheliexox

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Shania Twain has a great sense of humor. Just think, since 1998 she’s been playfully calling out some of Hollywood’s hottest actors — Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum — for not being as impressive as they think they are. And earlier this year when her song “Man, I Feel Like a Woman” got brought up in a tweet referencing Jason Kelce’s shirtless celebration of his brother’s touchdown, she showed her approval by reposting that as well.

It’s so refreshing to see Shania Twain be able to laugh at herself over such a simple and amusing mistake. Who doesn’t love a good blooper?