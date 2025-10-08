Sideline Camera Hilariously Catches LA Chargers Players Finding Out Judge Judy Is At Game: 'She Is So Small'

NFL season is in full swing, and while there have already been a number of memorable moments caught live on the 2025 TV schedule, you can bet that those who’ve been in attendance have experienced even more. That, of course, includes the players, and a hilarious sideline video just caught some of the LA Chargers realizing Judge Judy was at their game.

What Happened When The LA Chargers Realized Judge Judy Was At Their Game?

Make no mistake about it, when it comes to television legends, one would be remiss if one failed to mention former Manhattan family court judge Judith Sheindlin, better known as the long-time star of her eponymous show, Judge Judy. Though not an actor, few would claim that the 82-year-old justice (who shared her thoughts on Diddy’s trial) isn’t a TV star of the highest order, as she is one of the OGs of judge-focused, reality-based courtroom shows.

The legal ace, who’s now plying her no-nonsense trade on the show Judy Justice, recently took some time out to attend an LA Chargers game, and when two of the players found out she was in the crowd, the sideline camera caught their funnily adorable response:

I mean, honestly? Could they have had a more wholesome and funny reaction? Here are these big, hulking, football stars who make their living from a dangerous full-contact sport, and they are so awed, amazed and appreciative that the “so small” Sheindlin is at their game (and repping their gear) that they seem to be applauding her. How can you not love this?!

The main players who are featured in the clip are linebacker Daiyan Henley (#0) and center Bradley Bozeman (#75). Henley is the one singing the praises of Sheindlin throughout the clip and his smiling teammate is giving a couple of affirming replies of “Yes” as his partner noted just how big of a deal it was to see the judge (who had former neighbor Justin Bieber “scared to death” of her) at the game. Just take a look at how he went on and on about her:

Judge Judy? Oh, she’s with us?! That’s dope. That’s dope. She is so small…I mean everybody gotta watch Judge Judy. When I got out of school, like, Judge Judy was on. That’s crazy.

While Henley is still a young man of only 25, there are millions of people of many age groups who remember getting home from school or work and turning on Judge Judy (including me). Her series (which also featured her long-time bailiff, Petri Hawkins-Byrd) ran for 25 seasons, from 1996 through 2021. This means that courtroom show fans had over 6,000 episodes to watch the judge (who has frequently been among the highest paid TV personalities) tell it like it is, with there no doubt being many of them who, like Henley and Bozeman, have very fond memories of watching Sheindlin on an almost daily basis for many years.

I’m not much of a football fan, but if NFL players keep giving us relatable sideline commentary like this, I just might tune in every now and then.