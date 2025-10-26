Terry Bradshaw Left NFL On Fox's Team Baffled With Confusing Story About Andy Reid

When talking about the most iconic professional athletes to transition into sports broadcasting, few stand as tall as Terry Bradshaw does. From winning Super Bowls to appearing on The Masked Singer, the former quarterback has done it all and continues his stint behind the desk of the NFL on Fox. That said, even the greats have a flub here and there, and Bradshaw had a pretty big one when talking about Andy Reid and hilariously leaving the rest of the commentary team hopelessly confused.

The panel was discussing the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming matchup against the Washington Commanders when Bradshaw was compelled to tell a story about a recent conversation he had with the Chiefs' head coach and former Hallmark Christmas movie star Andy Reid. The problem was Bradshaw never actually talked to Reid, which derailed the whole conversation while he tried to explain himself:

Fox pregame show is in its bag this morning pic.twitter.com/bOYaoLjpAQOctober 26, 2025

I love how Howie Long moves his head when Bradshaw revealed that he was talking to someone selling pigs, and Michael Strahan just shaking his head in confusion about what he just heard. Honestly, it's easy to get the feeling Terry Bradshaw felt he had to explain how he wasn't able to get ahold of Andy Reid and in hindsight, realized that absolutely none of it was necessary.

Terry Bradshaw has been in the business long enough to know mistakes happen, and the ex-football player's role in Failure to Launch has shown he has a pretty good sense of humor. With that, I'm not sure if he was thinking too hard about that flub later in the show, if he even considered it one.

If anything, viral mistakes like that are welcome in the sports space, especially in an era where Inside the NBA is one of sports' most-acclaimed shows because of the wild antics of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Granted, this isn't a gaffe on the level of some of the things those guys have said, more like a genuine "WTF" moment where it seems like a commentator got off track and somehow his recovery made the whole situation even more bizarre.

I would also lovingly add that, on a network that has Rob Gronkowski with an open mic, this Terry Bradshaw's snafu is far from the wildest thing that could've happened on NFL on Fox. Between him and the possible mistakes Tom Brady could make at the start of his commentary career, this would likely to be left out of the biggest sports bloopers of 2025 reel, should one get made. Even so, it's pretty hilarious right now, if only for how much it caught the rest of the cast off guard and had them wondering what on Earth Bradshaw was getting at.

NFL on Fox precedes games on the eponymous network on Sundays amid the 2025 TV schedule and carries on throughout the day. Tune in to see what the hosts have to say about what's going on around the league on game day, and for the occasional goofy moment as well.