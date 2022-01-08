Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Dishes On Who Is (And Isn't) Invited To Her Upcoming Wedding
Judging by how last season went down on Southern Charm, it's not too surprising.
Months after her disastrous on-again off-again relationship with Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy found a new man. His name is Brett Randle – and not only is he not a co-star of hers, but he's also not in any way, shape, or form connected to JLO. (Which is good news where LeCroy is concerned.) The Southern Charm alum got engaged to her new beau last year after less than a year of dating. Now she's dishing on who is (and isn't) invited to the upcoming wedding, and fans who criticized LeCroy's veneers can probably count themselves out.
Obviously, her Southern Charm castmate/ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll isn't invited. That's a no brainer, especially given how cutthroat it became between them at the Season 7 reunion special. (She called him a muppet and he piggybacked off Craig Conover’s claims that she supposedly slept with a certain famous MLB player.) But surprisingly enough, there are quite a few other Bravo costars that aren't on Madison LeCroy’s guest list for her wedding. She shared during an Instagram Live (via Showbiz Cheatsheet),
To be honest, that's probably the safest move. (Weddings for reality stars are notorious breeding ground for drama to kick off, particularly on Bravo.) Madison LeCroy added that her wedding will likely take place this coming December or next New Year’s Day, and it will also be a destination wedding.
Southern Charm fans have been speculating that Madison LeCroy might possibly leave the show given that her 35-year-old fiancé resides in the Sacramento area of California. However, the reality star shared that the two of them are in fact buying a house in Charleston where the show is set, prior to the wedding. But she continued that she will be “moving to California” and “doing bicoastal,” too. As for how this affects the eighth season of Southern Charm that has been filming? Not much, apparently. LeCroy told her social media followers,
Again, that's perhaps for the best. It has already been slightly rocky between Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll in the press ahead of Southern Charm’s next season. And yet, it doesn’t bode too well for LeCroy’s position if she’s not showing her relationship on-camera, which is the bread and butter of the show.
If you want to relive the drama of Madison LeCroy's tenure on Southern Charm so far while waiting for the show to return to Bravo for Season 8, you can find the first seven seasons streaming on Peacock now. And for some viewing options now and in the not-too-distant future, be sure to check out our 2022 winter and spring premiere schedule.
