Station 19 Just Threw Multiple Relationships Into Turmoil Ahead Of Winter Finale

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Station 19 Season 5 episode “A House Is Not a Home.”

The fallout from Dean Miller’s death continued to plague the firefighters of Station 19 (as well as Station 23) in “A House Is Not a Home,” particularly for Jack Gibson, who hasn’t been to work since Thanksgiving and was living on Miller’s houseboat, and Vic Hughes, who is still recovering from being electrocuted in the same emergency that killed their fellow firefighter. Meanwhile, Sullivan found out the truth about what happened between Andy and Beckett. Let’s take a look at everything that went down, setting up lots of relationship drama going into next week’s winter finale.

Vic And Jack Kissed After Day of Grief And Destruction

Vic and Jack seem to be taking Miller’s death the hardest, but they found a unique way to get out some of their frustrations when they took a sledgehammer to the tiles in Travis’ bathroom. Add an emptied bottle of whiskey and a conversation about how they’d been known to numb their pain by finding a romantic partner, and it doesn't take one of Grey’s Anatomy’s brain surgeons to figure out which direction this was going.

The kiss didn’t last long, and they both immediately recognized it as the grief mistake that it was. So in theory they could just move on with their lives and pretend it didn’t happen, but what fun would that be? I expect to see this play out in disastrous fashion with Theo, and at Christmas, of all times. For shame! And speaking of disasters …

Andy Revealed To Sullivan That She Slept With Beckett

“A House Is Not a Home” showed Andy taking charge of Station 23 as interim captain. And on this day when everyone in the firehouse was testing her authority, her estranged husband Sullivan showed up as a sub. Because of course. During his visit, Sullivan mistook Andy’s leadership skills and private conversations with Beckett as a power grab. When Sullivan refused to drop the subject, Andy admitted that her conversation with Beckett was actually her breaking things off after the two had hooked up.

So the roller coaster continues for Andy and Sullivan’s relationship. Every time they seem to remember why they fell in love, somebody does something to sabotage it. The preview for the winter finale, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” doesn’t give away too many details, so we’ll just have to see if and how the tumultuous couple comes together for the holiday, but I'm confident that this wasn’t the last we’ll hear of this issue. Take a look at the preview for next week’s episode:

Station 19 continues next Thursday for its fall finale, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Be sure to check out our 2021 TV Schedule to see what’s coming up through the rest of the year, as well as our 2022 TV Premiere Dates.