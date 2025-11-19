Steve Harvey Had A Classic Reaction After Finding Out Daughter Lori Was Going To Be In Playboy: ‘I Didn’t Tell Them Until I Did It’

Steve Harvey’s been known to hilariously react whenever faced with wild responses on Family Feud, the talk show he’s hosted since 2010. Given that, it’s hard not to wonder how 68-year-old Harvey reacts when faced with unexpected situations in his personal life. Well, the media personality experienced such a moment after his now-28-year-old daughter, Lori, posed for Playboy. Lori – a social media maven and socialite – recently recalled the funny story of how she broke the news to her parents.

Lori Harvey’s Playboy spread was unveiled this past January, and she appeared in several photos for the magazine. It would be natural to wonder just how Harvey would tell mother Marjorie and father Steve (who adopted her when he married her mom). Well, as Lori explained on The Jennifer Hudson Show (as seen on YouTube), she did tell her folks… just not right away:

I didn't tell them until I did it already. Because I understand also, too, kind of the stigma that can come with it and I was like, 'No, guys, I did it tasteful. Don't worry.’

Upon hearing about the shoot, Marjorie Harvey didn’t believe her daughter had actually posed for the Hugh Hefner-birthed publication. With that, the curious mother actually reached out to a number of people in her daughter’s orbit to receive confirmation. The older Harvey was initially taken aback but, once she saw the photos, she even admitted her daughter’s snapshots were “cute.” Still, Lori didn’t want Steve to find out until the issue was released, yet her mother spilled the beans almost immediately, leading Steve to ask:

She naked?

If that’s not classic Steve Harvey, then I don’t know what is. Honestly, I can hear him asking that very question in the exhausted way Lori described. But, as she went on to explain, once he actually saw the photos, he said, ‘Oh, this is nice.’ It sounds like Steve is a man who appreciates tasteful content, and that’s funny considering some of the wild moments he’s experienced as one of our best game show hosts.

The Family Feud host has had to contend with a few NSFW-adjacent moments on air. For instance, there was the time he was left speechless due to some contestants' responses to a “sexy dreams” question. However, even Harvey himself, during an episode, joked about wearing a dildo, and he mimicked sex moves. So, yeah, the man has quite a wild sense of humor.

Of course, all of that is a far cry from the photoshoot done by Lori Harvey, who’s also posed for Sports Illustrated. Harvey has certainly been making a name for herself in recent years, gracing both magazine covers and red carpets. Steve seems quite proud of his daughter and, if his funny and honest reaction to her Playboy shoot is any indication, he remains supportive.

