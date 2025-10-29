Oh Man, Was Scott Disick Trolling Kim Kardashian Over Her Viral Comments About Not Knowing The Cost Of Milk?

It’s been a couple of weeks, and Kim Kardashian's already moved on to wearing gauze over her face, so I’ve had time to marinate over her admission about not knowing how much milk costs . It’s not ultimately that surprising. As a fan, I know Kim has employed the use of a private chef for events and for her own personal use. Even when it comes to shopping, she has “people” to do that for her. Yet, not knowing prices on basic household goods does come off as a bit out of touch, and it seemed like even her former brother-in-law wanted her to know it.

Shortly after Kim’s comments went viral earlier this month, Scott Disick was seen out golfing. This, in and of itself, is not an unusual occurrence. What was unusual was that during his sport and during several other errands across the day, Disick lugged around a gallon of milk. Yes, a literal gallon.

Not much was done to address the move at the time, but a photographer caught him with the milk during varying activities earlier in October. He walked around with some bags from high end stores… and added the gallon of milk. He set up a golf bag, and fans saw the gallon of milk peeking out from the side pocket. He never personally addressed whether or not he was trolling Kim Kardashian across the day, but the timing and the way the milk was bandied about felt anything but coincidental.

Kim Kardashian was on Call Her Daddy earlier this month, when she made the viral admission, noting in the future, she’d “like to know a little bit more about what like a milk carton costs.” A few days later, Disick teamed up with @gonnaneedmilk for what we now know was a dairy-based campaign.

Eventually The Milk Gallon Truth Came Out

A few days later, Sebastian Artz, the photographer behind the viral pictures, posted them up online and explained that not only was this a fun collaboration for himself and The Kardashians star, it was inspired by the viral Call Her Daddy moment. Disick himself posted a joke-y “The GLP1 Gallon By Lord Disick” -- trolling both his weight loss and Kim's milk response -- to his own socials, as well.

So, yes, it seems as if Scott Disick was trolling Kim Kardashian, but that it was all in good fun.

The Kardashians are known for being in the loop when it has come to some viral PR stunts in the past. Even that time Kim Kardashian had flour thrown on her by PETA was a stunt, so Disick going there with milk, again, should probably have not been a surprise. (Nor would it be a surprise if Momager Kris was involved and picking up some moolah). At the end of the day, the Kardashians are happy to make a dollar any way they can, and in this case it looks like Disick "got milk."