I Wish The Supernatural And Vampire Diaries Crossover Would’ve Happened, But I Understand Julie Plec’s Reason For Turning It Down

We're nearing the five-year anniversary of Supernatural's series finale, which capped off the show's 15-season run. Though the series ran for a whole, there were still plenty of storylines that could have and should have happened. One of those storylines I wish happened was a crossover with The Vampire Diaries, something that had been discussed in the past by both shows' creative teams. However, TVD co-creator Julie Plec shared her reason for turning it down, and I understand it.

Julie Plec Shares Her Rationale For Denying The Crossover

Throughout the two CW shows’ respective runs, fans wondered if the Winchester brothers would ever cross paths with the Salvatore siblings, especially since they were on the same network and were in the same genre. Via TV Insider, Plec shared in the new book I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries that she didn’t think it made sense at the time when the network approached the creators about a crossover.

At that point, Supernatural was in its fifth season, while Vampire Diaries was just starting out and being impacted by Twilight's success. Plec admitted, however, that her tune would have changed had the request come in later:

By the way, if that same request had come my way in Season 7, I would’ve been like, ‘F**k yeah.'

It’s interesting to learn that Plec’s mindset changed as TVD went on, even despite initially refusing because the mythology was so different. She even admitted in 2019 that a crossover between Supernatural and Legacies could happen. That particular mashup would have been entertaining, not only because both shows were so big at the time but because they also represented two different worlds. Even the casts previously discussed the possibility of that crossover happening.

But that doesn’t mean it would have been a good idea. At the very least, a Supernatural and TVD crossover à la Legends of Tomorrow would have also been fun.

Why A Vampire Diaries/Supernatural Crossover Wouldn’t Have Worked

As a fan of both Vampire Diaries and Supernatural, I would have loved nothing more than for the two to cross paths with one another. However, aside from the fact that TVD filmed in Georgia while SPN filmed in Vancouver, mythos-wise, it would have been hard to explain some details. For instance, at the time of Supernatural’s fifth season, the series was focusing heavily on the devil and Hell and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. The show was also setting up what would have been the final episodes of the series.

Additionally, Supernatural has basically every form of otherworldly creature you can think of, including actual mythological gods and the actual God. TVD, on the other hand, does have its fair share of creatures such as vampires, werewolves and witches, among a few others. However, demons and Hell weren't really tackled. The show did branch out, adding more creatures as it went on. That may or may not explain why Plec wouldn’t have minded doing a crossover towards the end. Still, she was right to decline at first.

Alas, with Supernatural done and The Vampire Diaries seemingly at an end as well now, a crossover doesn't seem to be in the cards. However, considering how beloved both shows are, it wouldn’t be surprising if they were to be revived in some way (and I don't mean as a prequel like The Winchesters) down the road.