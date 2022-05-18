Taylor Swift Was Feeling '22 Delivering These Words Of Wisdom During NYU Commencement Speech
The singer also received an honorary doctorate.
With graduation season in full effect, many Swifties already have the singer on their minds as the Class of 2022 reminds one of her Red hit. On Wednesday morning, Taylor Swift joined the graduating class of New York University to receive an honorary degree and give an inspiring speech featuring her own “life hacks” as she reflects on her incredible life and career thus far. The 32-year-old is certainly wise beyond her years.
Taylor Swift began her speech with a couple jokes, sharing that the last time she was in a stadium that size, she was in “heels and wearing a glittery leotard” whilst also quipping that she’s “90% sure the main reason” she’s here is because of her song “22.” Of the many memorable words she said during the speech, this early moment stands out:
Taylor Swift did not experience college, as she was busy becoming one of the biggest musicians of all time, such as recently breaking a 50-year-old record with "All Too Well", but she did share that she always thought she would go away to college. She shared that her music video for “Love Story,” featured her “fantasy imaginary college” where she meets a “male model reading a book on the grass and with one single glance, we realize we had been in love in our past lives” and joked that every NYU graduate must relate, right?
While sharing that she doesn’t like to give “unsolicited advice” because growing up in the industry at 15, so many people did, she did impart a great mindset on how she lives life, by also saying this:
Taylor Swift has certainly been the subject of a lot of criticism and unfair mocking over the years as her fandom grew bigger and bigger, but as the years have gone on, it sounds like the singer has become more and more comfortable with being herself and knowing that the “haters gonna hate” per her famous “Shake It Off” track. She also spoke about feeling like she couldn’t make mistakes as a young adult, but since realizing this:
Her speech was incredibly inspiring, as the singer looked back at what she has learned as a young singer coming up into the country scene, living her teen and adult years in the spotlight and becoming a major success despite the naysayers. She ended the commencement speech on a high note with these words:
To see Taylor Swift deliver her full commencement speech, take a look at the moment from the NYU livestream of the ceremony. Check it out:
This past year, Taylor Swift has been busy beginning to re-release her original six records after her masters were sold by Scooter Braun. She has written an original song “Carolina” for the 2022 upcoming movie Where The Crawdads Sing and will find a role in David O’Russell’s latest film, Amsterdam. Congrats to Taylor Swift for her honorary doctorate and for the Class of ‘22, especially for getting such a great commencement speech from the singer the same year as your graduation!
