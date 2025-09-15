Watch Selena Gomez’ Adorable Reaction To Seeing Martin Short Text Meryl Streep During The Emmys

Last night, the 2025 TV guide pulled off another big night from its calendar as the 77th Emmys aired. Many shows’ casts were there, from Severance to Abbott Elementary, and, of course, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez from Only Murders in the Building. Naturally, the hijinks-prone trio had fun last night but also had a viral moment. Specifically people fawned over Selena Gomez’s real time reaction to Martin Short texting Meryl Streep.

In a now widely circulated video, co-star Selena Gomez can be seen glancing at a smiling 75-year-old on his phone. Once she realizes whom he’s communicating with via text, she leans over to her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and adorably delivers the news. People on the internet believe she says, “Marty’s texting Meryl,” with a huge grin. Take a look for yourself:

selena gomez telling benny “marty’s texting meryl” parents omfg 🥺 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RdVCJJdQLvSeptember 15, 2025

Though Only Murders in the Building was among the 2025 Emmy nominees , including Best Comedy, Streep was MIA. Assumingly, her absence may relate to the filming schedule of The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will be out in spring 2026. Yet, it seems like she was in contact with cast mate, and love interest, Martin Short.

The segment in full is just so wonderful to watch play out. From Martin Short’s smile as he texts, to Selena Gomez sharing the exchange she saw with Benny Blanco, I don’t know what I find more wholesome. The latter two are certainly giving off a mom and dad vibe as they relish in the Oliver Putnman actor’s happiness, though. Clearly I’m here for it all, but the reaction of the 33-year-old is just top tier sweet.

As for the legendary lovebirds, it’s been just about a year since the Short and Streep dating rumors ran wild online. While they’ve never confirmed their relationship, the pair have been regularly seen together on and off the set of OMITB. Thankfully, Selena Gomez's moment let fans in on two things. One, the Hollywood vets are communicative with each other when a part, and two, they have an equally electric text game between them.

Funnily enough, this isn’t the first time Gomez has been the center of a buzzy awards show off stage happening. She and Taylor Swift shared a viral moment at The Golden Globes in 2024 that was rumored to tie into eyebrowgate with Kylie Jenner (which was debunked by Gomez herself). Hopefully neither her or her castmates are too ruffled by this new off camera catch, I can’t imagine they would be. Though I’m sure it has the Wizards of Waverly Place star thinking twice about when to put her hand over her mouth so as to avoid a future installment.

Regardless, the lovely candid Emmys moment of Selena Gomez celebrating the bond Martin Short has with Meryl Streep through text is wildly watchable to me. It makes me want to rewatch Only Murders in the Building Seasons 3 and 4 with my Hulu subscription until the next cute clip of Streep and Short drops.