Trailer Park Boys Is Coming Back, And I'm So Excited I Want To Yell 'Bammm!' Here's What We Know About Season 13

Trailer Park Boys has long been my go-to TV show. Feeling down? Put on a few of the best TPB episodes or remember some of the funniest inside jokes and laugh my troubles away. However, over the past few years, there haven’t been any new adventures by Ricky, Julian, or Bubbles in Sunnyvale Trailer Park (at least in the original form), which has led to me wishing there were more. Well, that’ll soon change.

In less than a year’s time, Trailer Park Boys Season 13 will take me and everyone else who lives and dies by this all-time great sitcom back to Sunnyvale like it's 2001 all over again. As you can imagine, I’m so excited I want to put on my “Mustard Tiger” shirt and yell “Bammm!” for all the neighborhood to hear. Here’s what I’ve found out about the return…

In August 2025, seemingly out of nowhere, the official Trailer Park Boys Instagram account announced that Trailer Park Boys Season 13 would premiere at some point in April 2026. Though no specific date was announced, there’s a certain “holiday” (cough, cough) on April 20, and I will be shocked if the 10-episode season doesn’t drop then. I mean, it makes perfect sense for this ongoing stoner comedy series.

Unlike the past few seasons, which debuted on Netflix, the upcoming crop of new episodes will instead premiere on Trailer Park Boys+, the new streaming platform launched by series co-creators and stars John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, and Mike Smith. It hasn’t been revealed if all 10 episodes will drop at once, but considering this is a show made for binge-watching, I don’t see it being released any other way.

Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, And Other Beloved (And Hated) Characters Are Coming Back To Sunnyvale

Those of us hoping to see iconic Trailer Park Boys characters like Ricky, Julian, Bubbles, and several others are in for a real treat, as most of the longtime members of the cast are returning for the lucky 13 season. Shortly after news broke that the show was coming back, Deadline shared the details on all the returning (and new) actors who’ll be in Sunnyvale next April.

Robb Wells as Ricky

John Paul Tremblay as Julian

Mike Smith as Bubbles

Patrick Roach as Randy

Cory Bowles as Cory

Jacob Rolfe as Jacob

Jeanna Harrison as Trinity

Sarah Dunsworth-Nickerson as Sarah

Tyrone Parsons as Tyrone

Sam Tarasco as Sam Losco

Bernie Robichaud as Cyrus

George Green as George Green

Brian Heighton as Mr. Steinberg

Garnet Estabrooks as Mr. Finch

Michael Oliver as Mr. Green

Terence Lucas as Dirt Rascal

Michael Kennedy as Reggie

David Rossetti as Tommy

These familiar faces will be joined by new additions Deborah Grover, Jordan Prentice, Hal Bissonnette, Noah Al Maktoomi, Uppekha Jain, and Courtney Gilmour, though their characters have yet to be revealed.

What Is Trailer Park Boys Season 13 About?

Though Trailer Park Boys Season 13 is coming, and coming soon at that, no one from Sunnyvale Trailer Park has spilled the beans about what’s going to happen when Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles return. That said, having watched every episode of the show multiple times, I have a feeling what’s going to happen next spring.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the boys get out of jail and return to Sunnyvale in the first episode, find their trailers or pot fields in disarray, come up with some wild scheme to make a lot of money by selling dope, get distracted by pepperoni, and then have some kind of interaction with local cops (or Cyrus and his gang) before ending up back in jail before it’s all said and done. However, I could totally be off base here, and the Trailer Park Boys crew could completely reinvent the show late in the game.

Trailer Park Boys Will Celebrate Its 25th Anniversary In 2026

The upcoming season of Trailer Park Boys will be released as the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, which is making me feel really old. Though Trailer Park Boys initially started out as a black-and-white movie written and directed by creator Mike Clattenburg back in 1999, it was turned into a series on Showcase on April 22, 2001, where it aired throughout its original seven-season run before coming to an end in June 2007.

No further announcements have been made about the Silver Jubilee (maybe it’ll be called the Silver Doobilee) at this time, but I would be shocked if the boys don’t put together some kind of retrospective or special to celebrate the show’s legacy and honor the likes of the late John F. Dunsworth, who played Sunnyvale Trailer Park Supervisor Jim Lahey until his death in 2017. That said, I’ll be on the lookout for any other plans the gang may have moving forward.

Production On Trailer Park Boys Season 13 Has Already Wrapped

Not only has production on Trailer Park Boys Season 13 gotten underway, but it’s already completed. When the show’s official Instagram account announced the new set of episodes in August 2025, it also revealed that the 10-episode season was already wrapped, meaning we should be seeing a trailer sooner rather than later.

How To Watch Previous Trailer Park Boys Seasons, Movies, And Specials

If you’re like me, you’re probably already planning your big deep dive into the world of Trailer Park Boys ahead of the show’s return next spring (or at least planning to finally give the show a watch). If that’s the case, you can check out all previous seasons in a variety of ways.

The easiest way is by using your Netflix subscription, which gives you access to all 12 previous seasons, the different Trailer Park Boys movies, and all kinds of other content from the guys at Swearnet. Speaking of which, signing up for Swearnet, which was launched by the show’s creators, will also let you watch all the episodes, movies, and specials. And then there is the newly launched Trailer Park Boys+ app, which has all of that and more, including the Trailer Park Boys In Jail series.

It’s easy to see that I’m beyond stoked to see Trailer Park Boys return after all this time, even if I have to wait a few more months before getting back to Sunnyvale.