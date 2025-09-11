Overcompensating Was Finally Renewed, And I Can’t Get Over The Cast's Reactions: 'Daddy's Been Cooking Season 2'

The 2025 TV guide has continued to bring us plenty of familiar and new series, including Amazon’s premiere of Overcompensating. Created by and starring Benito Skinner, the wildly bingeable first season instantly resonated with its viewers, but since its premiere in May, everyone’s been wondering if they’d get a literal and figurative sophomore year. Well, that green light to return to Yates’ fictional campus was finally given, and I’m obsessing over the cast’s celebration posts.

After its May 15th finale, both fans and actors attached to the show have been waiting to see if it was going to be one of the many series canceled in 2025 . Mary Beth Barone, who plays Skinner’s fictional sister Grace, was even asked while she was on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and humorously shared how little she knew .

Thankfully, it’s no longer the “will they, won’t they” situation Barone sized it up to be after Amazon's announcement. The streamer giant’s Insta clip started with fans’ comments popping up over a sentimental Benny and Carmen. Then, it quickly cut to a supercut of celebratory Season 1 bits while confirming Season 2 is in the works. Take a look below:

As a fan of Skinner and co. I just need to say, thank goodness they’re officially starting to move forward. Like many of those asking about Season 2, and as someone who went to college and made it through my early twenties, I need to see more. Through the endlessly highly relatable experiences the Overcompensating characters have already gone through, I feel like I know them all. I'm just really thrilled we're getting more, and naturally, the cast is too.

Unsurprisingly, many flocked to star and creator Benito Skinner’s heartfelt but lol-worthy IG post first. Paired alongside the loving and bubbly write-up of "Daddy's been cooking season 2" are plenty of group photos, the Deadline headline screenshot, and various goofy videos and images relating to being excited over the big news. Here's Skinner's full statement:

WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK 2 SCHOOL 😭😩 Thank you so much for all your insane love for this show 😭😭😭 And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season 2. One guy at Hudson News told me he’s watched it 7 times… that’s mental illness my love

Soon after, Mary Beth Barone took to IG with an equally fun but proud carousel of Overcompensating and personal images. It also included content from the set, the news publication clip, as well as some various throwbacks, including one from her college days. Barone’s caption was more succinct and humorously referential to the show, but she closed it by highlighting her IRL best friend’s work on the show. Here's what she wrote:

THAT WAS AMAZON… I GOT A JOB NEXT SEMESTER !!! SZN 2 IS HAPPENING FUCKERS SO PROUD OF MY HUSBAND [Benito Skinner] FOREVER

Of course, the rest of the main cast showed up on the photo app to take part in hyping the Sophomore season. Wally Baram, who played love interest turned pal Carmen, shared THR’s screenshot of the news, accompanied by an enthusiastic confirmation as her IG caption:

SOPHOMORE YEAR BABY!!!!! 🥹❤️🥹❤️🥹❤️🥹

Frat Senior and boyfriend of Grace actor, Adam DiMarco, expressed his gratitude to the supporters in addition to shouting out Skinner. DiMarco’s collection of photo ops on Instagram relates to many BTS moments, ranging from a house party to the cast in Charli XCX “Brat” hats. Here's his brief but delighted words:

[Overcompensating] season 2 otw 🫡🫡 thanks everyone for the love & support proud of you [Benito Skinner].

As for Barone and Skinner’s fictional parents, Kyle MacLachlan and Connie Britton, both have shared the good news on their respective IG stories. And of course, scene stealer, Carmen’s roommate, Hailee aka Holmes, got in on the fun. She uploaded a large amount of random but fun on-set pics, ranging from hair and makeup to a Niagara Falls tour. Paired with the slideshow, she simply stated on IG:

Hmmmmmm....smells like season 2 🫦