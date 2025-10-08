Tyra Banks Has Made ‘Hot’ Ice Cream, And I’m Sure You Have Questions: ‘I’m Not Talking About Me In A Swimsuit In The ‘90s’

TikTok is nothing if not a fount of discovery, both for those of us who scroll through it casually and people who live for new content from the site’s creators. Well, former supermodel Tyra Banks may have left Dancing with the Stars behind many (controversial) moons ago, but fans can still find the smizing star on the platform. In fact, she recently posted about making “hot” ice cream, and…yeah, man, I still really don’t know what she’s talking about.

What’s The Deal With Tyra Banks’ Hot Ice Cream?

No one can deny that Tyra Banks has had an amazing career. From becoming a supermodel in the 1990s when she was still a teen, to guest starring on hit shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (where she briefly romanced Alfonso Ribeiro, a current Dancing with the Stars co-host, on screen), to famously hosting her own talk show filled with memorable moments and running things on the frequently epic America’s Next Top Model for many years, Banks has done a lot during her time in the spotlight.

She recently took to TikTok to provide an intriguing update on her entrepreneurial efforts, which include an ice cream shop in Australia (where she’s now lived for some time), SMiZE and Dream. Apparently, she’s achieved a long-time goal of hers by finally making something she calls “hot ice cream,” and while it looks good, her video does little to answer my questions about what, exactly, it is. Take a gander:

Do you understand what she's talking about?

I have to be honest, even after watching this video several times, I’m still trying to understand what this is and how it took “a year” for her to make her “favorite ice cream flavor” be hot and cold at the same time. I am far from someone with a complete understanding of physics, but it sounds kinda like this ice cream (which is named “Hot Mama”) gives off some sort of freezer burnt-liquid taste, which (to be blunt) doesn’t sound in the least bit desirable, no matter what flavors she might put in it.

Let’s take a break and see if this idea makes any more sense if we actually look at the words she’s saying:

This is my favorite ice cream flavor, and I have been working on making it hot for a year. And no, I’m not talking about me in a swimsuit in the ‘90s – Although, damn, I was hot! – I am talking about hot ice cream…I ain’t talking about a latte. I’m not talking about a flavored hot chocolate…Tyra’s favorite cold. Tyra’s favorite hot.

Guys? I really do wish she were talking about her ‘90s swimsuit pics, because that at least leaves us with no questions.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The former America’s Got Talent host showed off the product in its cold and hot forms, and from the look of the finished product, it seems to be totally sippable, which does make it appear to be a kind of a latte, but without any caffeine or coffee flavor. So…right. I’m still fuzzy on what this means, and the rest of you probably are, too.

Look, I’m glad Banks has found something new and interesting to fill her time with now that she’s not 100% in the spotlight anymore, and love that her “hot ice cream” has her excited. May we all find such joy as we move through life, whether we can accurately explain the roots of it to others, or not.