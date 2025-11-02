I Dunno What’s Going On With This Kourtney Kardashian Photoshoot But I’m Impressed She Made It Up On The Checkout Belt Like That

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have found some unique ways to get fans’ attention over the years. Fans have seen Kim doing a photoshoot with a polar bear, her sister, Khloé, spitting out milk while wearing a bikini or Kylie risking life and limb by standing in front of a metal bar during a lightning storm. I’m not sure what Kourtney’s up to in one of her latest posts, but she sure was riding the conveyer belt in the Target checkout line.

There have been quite a few rumors of drama brewing between the oldest Kardashian sister and the rest of her family — particularly since The Kardashians Season 7 hit the 2025 TV schedule — with Kim saying she would never “give up on life so soon,” seemingly in reference to Kourtney wearing her husband’s comfy clothes. I have to wonder what Kim thinks of the red holiday-themed outfit her big sis sported while promoting her Lemme gummies line on Instagram:

Kourtney Kardashian boosted herself onto the belt at Target — 6-inch heels and all! — to pose amidst several bottles of her Lemme products while sucking on a Lemme Purr lollipop in front of a display of gift sets.

It is fascinating to me that this fun photoshoot seems to have taken place in the middle of the day. If you zoom in on the second and third slides, you can see people in the background, just going about their lives at the pharmacy.

You can also peep the camera crew, which suggests that one, Kourtney was also filming for The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) and two, she and her entourage were likely not very discreet, since we’ve seen how much goes into making videos for the family members.

Kylie Jenner has been accused of shopping at Target to make herself appear relatable to her fans. However, Kourtney Kardashian kind of pours water on that theory here, because I don’t think Target management lets just anyone hoist themselves up for a ride on the conveyor belt.

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't get dressed up like this every day. Her blended family consists of seven children — her three with Scott Disick (Mason, Penelope and Reign), a son with Travis Barker (Rocky), Barker’s two children with Shanna Moakler (Landon and Alabama) and Moakler’s daughter (Atiana). Kourtney has expressed a desire to make them her primary focus, effectively distancing herself from the Kardashians and their glammed up lifestyle in order to do that.

While she says that there’s still a time and place to get dressed up — Target photoshoots, for instance — Kourtney’s choice to try to live more privately and post unfiltered pics to social media (gasp!) seemingly hasn’t been embraced by everyone. Kim allegedly thinks her sister is a hypocrite, since it was the Kardashian name that made her famous.

Meanwhile, she and Khloé Kardashian have been trading accusations of being negative toward each other, and if the previews for The Kardashians Season 7 are any indication, there’s plenty more of these sibling rivalries to come. Tune in for new episodes of the aforementioned show each Thursday on Hulu.