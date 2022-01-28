Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Talks Sex Life Following Split With Randall Emmett, And What She Hopes Her Future Holds

After Hollywood producer Randall Emmett was supposedly caught out cheating with other women last October, his fiancée Lala Kent decided to end the relationship and move out with their infant daughter in tow. Her fellow Vanderpump Rules castmates have taken her side (for the most part) in the wake of the split – except for newcomer Brock Davies, who essentially said Kent couldn’t hold down her former man. (At least one other Bravo alum doesn't think so highly of Kent, either.) However, the 33-year-old reality star is paying the naysayers no mind as she gets candid about her sex life and hopes for the future.

On the latest episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star delved right into details about her sexscapades over the recent years, and it doesn't sound pretty. She explained that alcohol played a huge role in how she would jump into bed with new people, saying that after only a few drinks it would be “on” (like Donkey Kong, so to speak). But that's all different now – because she's free of both alcohol and Randall Emmett. Lala Kent continued,

I was sober when I lost my virginity, but after that? I’m a drinker, girl. Like, I’m a bag of fun, okay? But I’ve been sober for over three years, and I had the same partner [Randall Emmett] for almost six of those…I had sex sober [with him], which I couldn’t wait for it to be over most of the time.

Ouch. This isn't the first time, though, that Lala Kent took aim at Randall Emmett’s apparent lack of sexpertise. She previously joked in a social media ad post that vibrators have helped her sex life quite a bit since the big split. The Bravo star has also been periodically shading her ex on everything from finances to those women he supposedly slept with. But Kent added on her podcast that she's still simultaneously nervous and excited for what’s in store for her bedsprings. She said,

So not only is it that, like, I’m going into new territory, where it’s like I’m going to be banging it out without an ounce of alcohol in my system. However, I think it’s going to be fun, because I’ve been like talking to a few people, and I’m like, ‘I fucking got it. I still got it.’

Bravo fans have been eager to know if Lala Kent would ever in fact get back with her other ex/co-star on Vanderpump Rules in DJ James Kennedy, who has also gotten sober in recent years. However, the two were exceptionally vague about any potential reconnection during a Watch What Happens Live stint. Which might be for the best because fans and castmates learned the biggest shocker of them all during the last VR reunion concerning Kennedy's own sex life. (Apparently, he and ex fiancée Raquel Leviss haven't done the deed in several years.)

I don't think an extensive dry spell is exactly what Lala Kent has in mind for a “fun” time with a sexual partner. (New or old.) Either way, while she figures things out post-Randall Emmett breakup, it still isn't yet clear if she will return to Vanderpump Rules if Bravo greenlights another season. Here’s hoping she does because Kent is arguably the only one of cast really delivering the spice.