Watching Travis Kelce Evade Jason Kelce's Compliments About Grotesquerie Is The Hilarious Content I Didn't Know I Needed

No matter how you look at it, Jason and Travis Kelce have made massive marks on the 2024 TV schedule . While that’s been true for a while now as they’ve both been NFL stars for years, this season they diversified as Jason began hosting ESPN’s NFL Countdown and Travis continues to be the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs and one of the stars of the new horror FX series Grotesquerie. Now, the new actor’s older brother is complimenting his younger sibling's performance, and watching Travis evade it all is the silly content I needed today.

We already knew the Kelces were supportive of each other , however, Jason really let that shine on the latest episode of New Heights as they showed off a clip of Travis in Grotesquerie. While the younger brother really didn’t want to watch himself, the older one couldn’t wait as he said:

Jason: I can’t wait!

Travis: I’m just gonna watch you watch it, I don’t wanna watch it.

That right there sets the tone perfectly for this hilarious brotherly back and forth between the Kelces, check it out:

During the full New Heights episode, you can hear Jason and Travis’ commentary on the clip, with the tight end notably saying that not only can he not watch it, but he didn’t want to listen to it either. However, the former center was feeling differently. Immediately after the clip ended Jason said:

Not gonna lie, you killed it right here.

That was followed by this back-and-forth:

Travis: You’re full of shit.

Jason: No, you nailed it. You look great too.

However, Travis swiftly changed the subject to compliment his co-star, Niecy Nash, and explain that she showed up to the Chiefs vs. Chargers game that was played in LA last weekend. However, Jason wasn’t done talking about his younger brother’s show and the theories he has about it as the conversation continued:

Jason: Alright, I’m gonna need you to stop dodging. Did you boil a baby or not?

Travis: Jason, do I look like I have the courage or the – I don’t even know what to say – the fucked-up-ness about me to boil a fucking baby?

Jason: No, you don’t, but Ed Lachlan might.

Travis: Jason, just watch the show.

At the moment, Travis’ character hasn’t boiled any babies, and so far he’s just been flirting with Nash’s character. However, if you’ve seen a Ryan Murphy show, you know there’s probably going to be something wild coming for Kelce.

After that whole silly back and forth, the ESPN announcer went on to theorize about his sibling's role in the show. He explained that based on Travis’ clothes he might work in a mental institution (which is correct, he does), and then he threw a wild theory out there by claiming Ed was a figment of Nash’s character’s imagination.

Honestly, this whole interaction is reminiscent of other funny moments these brothers have shared – like the Jason brought pants for Jason bit – that are commonplace on New Heights. Hopefully, as the season continues we’ll keep getting the former Philadelphia Eagles’ thoughts on the show and Travis’ bashful and evasive reactions, because it's all gold.