Jenny And Sumit Kicked Off 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Premiere By Moving Into His Parents' House, And I Get The Sense They Were Never The Real Problem

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7 premiere "C'est La Vie." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé really dropped the ball a while back by not showing us Jenny and Sumit Singh finally reconciling with his parents, who previously disapproved of their relationship for several years. Fortunately, it seems the TLC series will get a chance to do it again, as it appears that the relationship may deteriorate by the time Season 7 of The Other Way is at an end.

The veteran 90 Day couple moved in with his parents after needing to leave their current home due to being in what Sumit called a "financial crisis." While it seemed as though his parents were thrilled to have them in as part of the family, Jenny might've exposed herself as being just as against mending the fence as they were for so long.

Jenny Was Willing To Live In Sumit's Parents House Rent Free, But Not Play By Their Rules

Even before they set foot in the house, Jenny was already griping about the idea of having to live with Sumit's parents. She was quickly reminded by her husband that they had no other option, but also, this is a fairly common practice in India. Extended families live together in a home all of the time, and in fact, his younger brother and wife were already living there as well.

She brought up that she doesn't like being told what to do or made to do chores, which I'm guessing was because she's aware that's a common expectation in Indian households. Jenny is far from the first 90 Day cast member to come from the U.S. and be shocked about the way things work in other countries, but it's the cultural norm where she is. To go in with the attitude that you won't be helping with the daily housework while the other women participate is rude, especially given their circumstances.

After Years In India, She Still Has Not Acclimated To The Cultural Norms

My main issue with Jenny, especially at this stage where we find her in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, is that she still refuses to embrace much of Indian culture. She doesn't seem to know the language, she's abrasive to the customs, and while she can shop for herself and get by, she seems to rely on Sumit for a lot of their day-to-day stuff.

Now, with their backs against the wall, she's basically ensuring she'll have issues with her mother-in-law, which has been the worst part of this storyline for years. I would much rather see Jenny try to put on a brave face and try her best to contribute to the family.

The alternative might be Jenny entering the workforce with Sumit so they can leave the home, but it doesn't appear that option is being considered. In fairness, Jenny is in her mid-60s, and closer in age to Sumit's parents than her, which played into why they didn't want the union to happen in the first place.

I'm hoping for the best in this storyline and that everyone can co-exist in harmony. Unfortunately, 90 Day Fiancé thrives on drama, and I'm guessing if this move was incident-free, it wouldn't be featured on The Other Way. We might be surprised, though. We've seen happy storylines before in this show, though they are few and far between.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see a bunch of Americans out of their element overseas, with the exception of one who has already been there for a long time and needs to get with the program.