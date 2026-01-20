Todd Chrisley Thought He Was Done With Television After Prison. Why He Changed His Mind For The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Season 14 is currently on Fox and streaming for those with a Hulu subscription and it recently featured some reality television royalty. Todd and Julie Chrisley were the second contestants voted off the series, and while their time on the 2026 TV schedule didn't last long, it could've never happened at all.

I was surprised when I talked to The Chrisleys that they went on The Masked Singer just months after being released from prison, and apparently, so was Todd. The Chrisleys: Back To Reality star admitted that he thought he was done with television after his prison sentence, but daughter Savannah kept telling him to get back out there:

I had turned down every other offer that we had been given because I just wasn't in a place to where I wanted to do anything at that point. And Savannah got mad at me and she said, 'You have to stop turning down all these offers. You need to get back on television.' And I said, 'I don't know that I want to do that anymore.'

As wild as it may be to hear, the Chrisley Knows Best star wasn't dying to get back on television after receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump. Savannah, who has been holding down the fort for her parents since they were incarcerated, kept pushing, which makes sense considering she also did The Masked Singer. Todd and Julie did better than their daughter, who had a one-and-done performance back in Season 11.

Todd Chrisley was swayed to at least consider a television return at Savannah's assistance, but she was the only person he had to consider. The appearance was a package deal, and he needed his non-singing wife to get on board for it to happen. Fortunately, he didn't have to make the first move, because she called him:

Julie called me, and she says, 'The Masked Singer just gave us an offer. Do you want to do it?' And I said, 'Do you want to do it?' And she goes, 'Oh, I don't know.' And I said, 'Well, when you figure out what you want to do, then you tell me what I'm doing.' And so we ended up agreeing to do it and we had a wonderful, wonderful time.

The rest, as they say, is history. The couple did The Masked Singer dressed as croissants, and even referenced their time in prison. CinemaBlend also asked the couple about that, who said they're not running from their past as they continue forward in their reality television careers.

One thing worth mentioning is that Todd Chrisley does have some music experience, having recorded a song with artist Sara Evans back in 2016. The song wasn't a massive hit, but it did chart on Billboard's country music charts, which is more than most other celebrities on The Masked Singer can say.

Unfortunately, that music experience didn't lead to a long run on the show, though I'm sure the Chrisleys were happy to get their pay and move on to other projects they have planned for their big television return. While Todd was iffy about coming back to television before this appearance, it sounds as though they're working on quite a few things that could get them another show pretty soon.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 14 over on Fox on Wednesdays. We'll have to wait and see how much more we see of Todd and Julie Chrisley on our televisions in 2026, but I have a feeling they won't be able to stay away from TV for long.