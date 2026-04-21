There Are Wild Videos Of Drake Fans Lighting Fires On His Viral Ice Sculpture As Toronto Police Get Involved

Drake's viral ice sculpture is making headlines, as fans desperately try to melt it faster to get the release date for his upcoming Iceman album. Now the police are getting involved and discussing the risks involved with people showing up, lighting fires, and trying to chip away giant hunks of ice to break through.

It's reported by CityNews Calgary that Toronto police were dispatched late Monday night to the structure's location to deal with crowd control, as fans flocked to the ice sculpture and used pickaxes and other methods to break through the 25-foot sculpture, which consists of massive ice blocks. There was even a video online of people lighting a fire on top of it. Take a look:

Drake fans have now started a campfire on top of his ICEMAN structure pic.twitter.com/cCc6XXZLLCApril 21, 2026

Officers were concerned about the large chunks of ice that were being knocked off the structure, and remained on the site through the night to help maintain crowd control and safety. Fortunately, there haven't been any injuries thus far.

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The hype around Drake's Iceman album is real, as it marks the first album the rapper has released since 2023's For All The Dogs. It also marks his first big release since his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, which many would say ended with Lamar doing a victory lap and further calling out his rival during his Super Bowl Halftime Performance.

I'd imagine Drake doesn't mind the attention from the ice sculpture, positive or negative, after being the butt of the joke in Hollywood throughout the past couple of years. From being called out by colleagues like Usher and Childish Gambino, to being roasted by the Inside The NBA crew and namechecked for all the wrong reasons at The Oscars, the performer has kept a positive attitude throughout it all.

It wasn't the best time, but the footage of people in Toronto feverishly chipping away at the ice to learn the release date of Iceman shows that he's still pretty popular despite taking an L. Seriously, some people are chipping away at that thing like it's a full-time job:

The City Movin Wild 😂🔥 Free ICEMAN pic.twitter.com/ul2zvAjhR3April 21, 2026

This isn't the only promotion Drake has done for the upcoming album, as his reserved seats for the Toronto Raptors were frozen over, and on prominent display courtside during the end of the team's regular season:

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Drake’s seats froze 🧊 pic.twitter.com/FBE0Tp4UGDApril 13, 2026

Drake's generated a lot of hype for Iceman, so all that's left at this point is for the album to deliver. No doubt, fans will be listening for references to what he has to say about the past couple of years, whether he'll take more shots at Kendrick Lamar, or talk about his legal battles.

There's also another section of people who will want some new hit songs, and the type of chart-topping music that put Drake on the map as a rapper. Sure, the tabloids and rumor mill are great, but I'd trade all of that in a heartbeat when putting it up against having a certified banger in the club to dance to. Here's hoping we aren't disappointed and that people break through that ice soon, so we get a release date.

We'll have to wait and see when the release date for Iceman drops, and what other wild stunts Drake may have to promote it. I'm currently predicting it's going to have a summer release date despite the album title, because why else would he promote it so early?