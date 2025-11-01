Amid Megan Fox And MGK’s Alleged Reconciliation, An Insider Dropped Claims About How Her Ex Brian Austin Green Caused It
What's going on now with Megan Fox and MGK?
It’s been a big year for Megan Fox and MGK since the celebrities welcomed their first child together back in March. Their daughter, whom they named Saga, after a Norwegian goddess, has reportedly been causing new waves in their relationship over the past several months, including an alleged reconciliation between them. And per a new insider, Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green is also involved in them working on their relationship.
Last week, claims were made by multiple sources that Fox and MGK have been acting “like a couple” lately, but weren't putting a “label” on it. It was also alleged that the musician has been spending “pretty much every night at her house with the baby” before he heads out on tour in mid-November. Now, the Daily Mail is suggesting that their heightened dynamic has to do with Brian Austin Green’s recent offer to help raise baby Saga. As one insider claimed:
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green started dating back in 2004, and were married in 2010 before having three kids together, who are currently 13, 11 and 9 years old. They split in 2020, before their divorce was finalized in 2022. They remain amicable coparents and seemingly friends. As this new report suggests, Green has offered to be a father figure to Fox’s fourth child, and it “jolted” MGK to step up. The insider also added:
Brian Austin Green has been with Australian ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess since late 2020. They welcomed their own child in 2022 and are currently engaged. Burgess and Fox apparently have a “great relationship,” and the actress regularly gets together with them, especially on “special occasions" like birthdays.
Since the couple is a continued part of Fox’s family, it sounds like they are offering her a lot of support with her seven-month-old. Here’s one more detail from the insider:
When Fox and MGK welcomed Saga on March 27, 2025, they were no longer together, as they reportedly split in December 2024. But following the huge life event, it was reported that the punk singer had a different “energy” and fathering a new child “cracked something open in him”. Then, in July, they went on vacation together with their new addition to Costa Rica, which allegedly was a “stepping stone” in the direction of reconciling.
In September, it was reported they were “co-parenting really well” despite issues within their romantic relationship. We don’t know what the future holds for Fox and MGK, but it sounds like Saga has a lot of love on her side.
