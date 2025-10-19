One Thing Nicole Kidman ‘Isn’t’ Doing After Keith Urban Split, According To One ‘Close’ Insider

It’s been a few weeks since news broke of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split. In that time, Urban has gone back on the road, providing priceless moments with fans, while Kidman has taken time from her projects on the 2025 movie calendar to provide some iconic fashion moments — even sporting breakup bangs at Paris Fashion Week! There’s allegedly one thing the Oscar winner isn’t doing, though, if a source is to be believed.

According to an insider reportedly “close” to the actress, per Page Six, Nicole Kidman isn’t feeling any regrets over the end of her marriage. She’s reportedly “surrounded by the two things that matter the most to her,” which are “her family and her work.” The insider said:

She isn’t someone who dwells on regrets — she believes everything happens for a reason.

Nicole Kidman was allegedly “dreading” news of the divorce going public but, now, that it’s out there, she’s reportedly “keeping it positive” and focusing on her and Keith Urban’s two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. That also includes some “iconic” fashion moves like wearing a T-shirt with her own face on it. The source continued:

She has a great attitude and feels very grateful for her life. [She has] several work projects coming up and is looking forward to them.

It certainly can’t be argued that Nicole Kidman is keeping busy. After big-screen projects like A Family Affair, Babygirl and Holland over the past couple of years, she’s also got a highly anticipated sequel heading to theaters in 2026, as filming on Practical Magic 2 wrapped in September.

That’s not even to mention her television work, with Lioness finally being renewed for Season 3, as well as two big-screen book adaptations reportedly in the works — the crime thriller Scarpetta, based on the Patricia Cornwell series, and another drama from David E. Kelley, Margo's Got Money Troubles, that’s based on a novel by Rufi Thorpe and will be available to stream with an Apple TV subscription next year.

That does seem like quite a bit to keep her distracted from all of the speculation surrounding her and Keith Urban’s breakup. Fans have been combing through past things the former couple has said about each other, including the awkward moment when Ryan Seacrest asked Urban about his wife ahead of the divorce announcement and the way Nicole Kidman shut down the idea of collaborating with Urban on a show.

It’s also hard to overlook what happened when some radio hosts asked Keith Urban about his wife’s steamy on-screen sex scenes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The couple had been married for 19 years — together for 20 — and it’s unknown what exactly, if anything, was the inciting factor for the split. Fans have brought up Keith Urban’s past struggles with addiction and the alleged “cocaine clause” in their prenup. There have also been mutterings of “flings” he reportedly had during a past relationship and rumors about something going on between him and his guitarist Maggie Baugh (which her father refuted).

Either way, it appears both parties are set on moving forward instead of looking back with regret.