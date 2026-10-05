The Off Color Joke Disney World Just Put The Kibosh On At Epcot
The House of Mouse has rules.
Fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, and certain franchise stand out as fan favorites. Chief among them are the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. That's presumably why the cosmic heroes have been given multiple theme park tie-ins, especially Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Disney World's EPCOT center. Fans have been adding an off-color joke to the ride's queue, but The House of Mouse has officially put the kibosh on that.
EPCOT is a unique destination in Disney World, as it's the only park that allows guests to openly drink alcohol. Drinking around the world has become a popular past time for guests 21 and up, sometimes leading to more raucous behavior. Case in point: fans used to self-identify as "alcoholics" in the queue for Cosmic Rewind when Terry Crews' Tal Marik asks what Earth folks call themselves. There's been a slight change to the queue, and there's no longer a pause where fans could call out to the character.
This news broke over on Twitter, where footage of the abridged queue for Cosmic Rewind turned the heads of hardcore theme park fans. You can check it out for yourself below:
This change wouldn't be noticeable for casual fans or first-time riders of the attraction, but it is for the more dedicated Disney-goers. This particular inside joke was popular for folks who frequently drank through EPCOT before riding the park's indoor coaster. Although since Walt Disney World is still a family-friendly place, it seems like the powers that be have shut down that fan-made moment to ensure that Cosmic Rewind was suitable for kids.
Bad behavior at Disney often goes viral, and the availability of booze at EPCOT can sometimes bring out the worst in people. Even the worst drinks at EPCOT get ordered, and drinking around the world is an ambitious task that can sometimes result in folks being quite intoxicated. The park has strict rules that are enforced, and that dedication to keeping it family-friendly has now changed the queue for the Guardians of the Galaxy's wildly popular coaster. This is why we can't have nice things!
This change to Cosmic Rewind is ultimately a very small one. The ride isn't changed, and the queue is still the same... just a few seconds shorter so that folks can't call themselves alcoholics. Still, given how wildly popular that particular attraction is among fans, theme park enthusiasts definitely clocked the adjustment.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in May of 2022, and continues to be one of the most popular rides in all of EPCOT. We'll just have to wait and see how many people are still calling themselves alcoholics despite the recent change in the attraction's queue.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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