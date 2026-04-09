Being a Disney Adult is tough business, believe me, I know. A lot of people turn their nose up at adult Disney fans more than other fandoms. This is why when you discover that certain celebrities are also Disney fans, it can be validating. Knowing that somebody like Neil Patrick Harris or John Stamos is a Disney Adult makes it feel more legit. Now it turns out I can add an NFL quarterback to the list of celebrity Disney Adults, and he may outscore them all.

I haven’t really followed football in years, and until now, I couldn’t have picked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins out of a police lineup. However, after seeing a clip of a recent interview that was all about his favorite place, Walt Disney World, I guess I’m a Raiders fan now, because he gets it.

The Raiders Quarterback Lives In Walt Disney World's Golden Oak

I noticed a clip going viral within my social media theme park circles from NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, which reveals that Kirk Cousins is a bona fide Disney Adult. It turns out he loved visiting Walt IDnsye World so much that he stopped visiting and simply moved in. He bought a home in Disney World’s exclusive development, Golden Oak. Cousins explained…

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I said to Julie, ‘Let’s go over and check out this neighborhood.’ We were actually there during the Pro Bowl week and looked around. We thought that would make great sense for our family... We ended up buying a home in the neighborhood, so we basically live at Disney World during the off-season.

I mean, I don’t blame the guy. If I were making “starting quarterback in the NFL money,” I would buy a house at Golden Oak, too. The thing is, you basically need to be making that kind of money to afford to live there. A couple of years ago, a Frozen-themed Golden Oak house was asking $15 million.

Kirk Cousins Favorite Disney World Attractions Is A Solid List

Living at Walt Disney World is already Kirk Cousins living my dream, and the dream of a lot of people I know. But the guy also has pretty solid taste in Disney World attractions. He was asked by the show’s host to list his top five attractions, and the list is top-tier. He includes…

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Festival of the Lion King

The American Adventure

Carousel of Progress

Cosmic Rewind is one of Disney World's best new attractions, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is an all-time classic. The ride has been closed for refurbishment for quite some time, but it is set to reopen in less than a month and looks like it will be better than ever.

But what I love most about Cousins’ list is the way it isn’t focused on the biggest and most expensive rides. It’s all about the unique experiences that other places just don’t have. Festival of the Lion King and The American Adventure are shows that the real Disney World nerds love. They show off just what Disney can do with both live entertainment and audio animatronics to create truly unique shows.

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And of course, the Carousel of Progress is an absolute all-timer. The show first debuted at the 1964 World’s Fair before being moved to Disneyland, and then Walt Disney World. Cousins even specifically called out the show’s theme, “It’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow,” which is one of the best pieces of theme park music ever written. The only attraction Cousins could have added that would have made him an even bigger Disney World nerd is Living with the Land.

So I guess I’m a Raiders fan now? I mean, somebody has to win the football game, so it might as well be the guy with exquisite taste in Walt Disney World attractions.