I've Always Wanted Brett Goldstein In A Romance, And The Trailer For All Of You Is Really Proving He's A Great Leading Man

I know that when I think of Brett Goldstein, the first character that comes to mind is the gruff and grumbly Roy Kent . However, that beloved Ted Lasso character is so much more than that; he’s also secretly romantic, deeply caring and incredibly kind. In short, he’s a great love interest, and we see that through his relationship with Keeley. But we’ve never seen the actor be a true leading man in a romance before. That’s all about to change, though, because he’s starring in a new Apple TV+ movie called All of You, and its trailer proves he’s a great romantic lead.

In the first trailer for All of You, a romance that was co-written by Goldstein and William Bridges, we get a glimpse into a friends-to-lovers romance starring the writer as Simon and Outer Range’s Imogen Poots as Laura. They play longtime best friends who wind up drifting apart after Luara takes a test that tells her who her soulmate is.

We see Simon explain that he wouldn’t want to know his soulmate; he just wants to “find it.” He thinks that knowing takes the fun out of the discovery, and seemingly, after that, the two only see each other on occasion.

On that premise alone, this project on the 2025 movie schedule already has me yearning and almost getting misty-eyed. However, seeing these two cross paths over the years in the trailer, a la one of the greatest rom-coms , When Harry Met Sally, has me desperate to find out if they end up together or not.

This new footage also shows a totally different side of Goldstein as an actor. While we’ve seen his funny (and occasionally romantic) side in Ted Lasso and his dramatic skills in Shrinking , All of You gives him the chance to fully embrace his romantic side. We’ve never seen the comedian in a project like this before, and I think it’s safe to assume that he was born to be in a romance.

In the trailer, it’s made clear that his character and Poots’ Laura have undeniable chemistry, and the tension between them is palpable. However, they won’t act on those feelings, and we’ll see a years-long story unfold as they grapple with all of that.

Goldstein’s longing looks, candid conversations and gentle interactions with his co-star make my heart genuinely flutter. He’s giving Mr. Darcy levels of yearning in just these clips alone, and I fear that – to quote Pride and Prejudice – I will be “bewitched body and soul” by him when I’m finally able to stream this film with an Apple TV+ subscription .

Like I mentioned earlier, I knew the Emmy winner had this in him; we saw his romantic side on display through that beloved side-plot between Roy and Keeley in Ted Lasso. However, that show focused on a lot of other things too, meaning we didn’t get to see Goldstein’s romantic side at its full potential.