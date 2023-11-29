The First Ted Trailer Is A Reunion For A Bunch Of Orville Stars, But It Still Has All The R-Rated Hilariousness Of The Original

In 2012, co-writer/director Seth MacFarlane’s Ted taught us that everybody needs a best friend. That magic bonded Johnny Bennett and the titular talking bear throughout life and, now, we’re about to see their high school years in a new Peacock subscription driver.

This 2024 TV schedule entry already looks like a fun time, with all of the R-rated hilariousness of the original and a couple Orville stars already on tap, based on the first trailer. While we previously saw a Ted series teaser where Seth MacFarlane’s stuffed source of sass reads a letter from his past self, this is the first footage that really sells us on what’s going on in the plot.

As 16 year-old Johnny (Max Burkholder) is wading through the hell that is high school, it’s decided by his father, Matty (Scott Grimes), that Ted needs to be a part of that hell. If only to keep him from destroying the house while “protecting” it with things like automatic weapons.

Though this streaming original series may take place in 1993, after Ted’s initial fame has died down, that doesn’t leave our best friends with a shortage of adventures. Bully issues, the pressures of family and school dances are all on the table in Ted’s next chapter. This particular coming-of-age tale just happens to have a lot more cursing from kids and adults and promises that marijuana will only increase the comedy gold emanating from Johnny and Ted’s younger years.

However, as promised, fans of The Orville should spot some familiar faces when checking out the first official looks at the show. Previously, Scott Grimes was reealed in promotional materials, which sparked an interesting Orville/Ted crossover theory question throughout the Internet. So while the potential for Lieutenant Gordon Malloy to have Matty Bennett as a multiversal doppelgänger is still out there, there's no confirmation or denial just yet.

On top of this new footage of crazy '90s teen hijinks, we also saw The Orville's Dr. Claire Finn herself, Penny Johnson Jerald, reveal her own role in the series. By way of X (formerly Twitter), here’s what Ms. Jerald shared with the fans:

It's no joke being Ted's High School Principal, but someone's got to do it! Don't miss #tedseries – premiering Jan 11, only on @Peacock

While we ponder ideas for The Orville Season 4’s story , it’s nice to see the crew still working together towards the common goal of laughter. And since Seth MacFarlane is pretty good about bringing valued castmates back to the table, who knows what other familiar faces will pop up throughout the raunchy romp?

The complete first season of Ted will premiere on January 11, 2024. So if you’re looking to watch the insanity first hand, or if you want to go back and cherish the gags in the previous two movies, head to Peacock to study up before the first bell. And don't get your hopes up about that Lt. Malloy theory, as that's probably more than likely just fans being clever.