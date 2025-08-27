What Does WWE Star John Cena Really Throw Down For Breakfast? I'm So Glad Someone Asked

John Cena is back in Peacemaker Season 2, and I'm starting to understand how he maintains his superhero shape after hearing his thoughts on the traditional American breakfast. As it turns out, one doesn't prepare for upcoming WWE events and other movies by going through a fast food drive-thru, and the star shared exactly what he eats for breakfast on a given day.

Cena was alongside Idris Elba in a Jolly video comparing American and UK breakfast meals, and I think based on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's cheat meal posts, he might've been a better ambassador for the standard breakfast in the U.S.A. As one might guess, Cena has a healthy breakfast routine, which he laid out below:

One sliced sourdough, hopefully. Three poached eggs. One flat white. If I'm feeling gamey, flat white number two. Four shots of espresso I'm ready to fucking headbutt a wall!

I've used my Peacock subscription to watch that iconic clip from Total Bellas of John Cena detailing his house rule, so I knew going in he was a particular type of guy. It's no surprise to me that he goes for a health-conscious breakfast, as he definitely strikes me as a "food is fuel" type of guy who didn't get rock-hard abs by just having good genetics.

That said, I think even people who eat healthy for breakfast will find Cena's views on pancakes a bit bizarre. Listen to how he eats the common breakfast item, and the strange way he compares it to a standard cup of coffee below:

A pancake is a baked good. It should stand alone. The judge of a good pancake is to try the pancake naked. And if you need syrup, it's kind of like drip coffee...drip coffee sucks. So, the American fix for drip coffee is a shitload of cream. A syrup should be like, 'Oh man, I need the syrup.'

I can't recall a time in my life where I ever thought a pancake was moist or delicious enough that it didn't need a bit of butter (which he doesn't use) or a helping of syrup. I can understand limiting the amount of syrup on the pancake, but I can't get on board with the idea that syrup is not a necessity.

John Cena did admit that he's someone who tracks calories, and while he made an exception for a pistachio donut offered to him during the interview, it tracks he would consider things like syrup or creamer for bad coffee as unnecessary calories. Perhaps, similar to his start in acting, he doesn't appreciate the opportunity provided by a high-calorie and sugary breakfast, and he'll eventually reach a stage in life where he's more on board with that type of setup.

The WWE icon-turned-actor is as prolific as ever as 2025 winds down. He's rounding out what he's claimed will be his final year of professional wrestling, and will likely commit more time than ever to his acting career and more opportunities that come along in that space. With a potential showdown with Brock Lesnar on the horizon in WWE, it's good he's sticking with a healthy breakfast for now.

Catch new episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 on Thursdays on HBO Max. There are already some big developments that have fans talking, so be sure to catch up and prepare for new episodes.