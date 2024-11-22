Get NordVPN's 74% Off Black Friday Deal And You Can Watch These 5 British Shows From Anywhere

With plenty of great TV made available to stream in recent weeks – and even more coming as 2024 draws to a close, including Christmas specials like Call the Midwife, Doctor Who, and Gavin and Stacey – ensure you have access to the likes of BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and other UK services while away from home with NordVPN's 74% off Black Friday promotion.

I might be biased, but no one does it quite like the British when it comes to cosy and/or gritty TV dramas. Better still, a lot of the biggest shows to come out of the UK are available to stream on free services like BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Ensure you can access your native broadcasters platforms wherever you are with the use of a VPN. Sign up now to one of the best Black Friday VPN deals that I always recommend to use alongside CinemaBlend's How to Watch guides, and you'll get a 74% saving and 3 months added onto your 2 year plan.

It goes without saying, you can use NordVPN to unblock just about any streaming service. With plenty of Black Friday streaming deals still yet to be announced, there isn't a better time to sign up to a VPN, too. Find all the details below on the deal itself, and my 5 recommendations of what you can start streaming right away.

NordVPN's Black Friday Deal:

NordVPN: $11.59 $2.99 A Month On 2 Year Plan + 3 Months Free

Save 74% - NordVPN features on all CinemaBlend's How to Watch guides. This is the VPN I use when streaming and proves the most reliable when unblocking streaming services without compromising on speed, which is obviously pretty important. Nobody wants the dreaded buffer icon. It's also the #1 VPN according to Tom's Guide, which tested Nord's unblocking prowess across major streaming providers around the world. Expires December 2

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

(Image credit: BBC One)

There was almost a ten year gap, but you can now watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, a follow-up to the BBC's adaptation of Hilary Mantel Wolf Hall series. As seems right, while the first season followed the narrative of the first two novels in the trilogy Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, the second season continues the story with the final instalment, The Mirror and the Light. Centreing around the historic figure of Thomas Cromwell, as played by Mark Rylance (Dunkirk, The BFG), as he rose to power in Tudor England and the court of Henry VIII. Season 2 begins following the execution of the king's second wife, Anne Boleyn.

Free Stream: BBC iPlayer

Until I Kill You

(Image credit: ITV / TX)

For fans of true crime, you'll want to watch Until I Kill You, a shocking, chilling tale. Based on the autobiographical book Living with a Killer by Delia Balmer, Until I Kill You is the story of when Balmer had a relationship with serial killer John Sweeney. Sweeney was controlling and violent with Balmer, and admitted to murdering his previous girlfriend. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Line of Duty) as Delia Balmer and Shaun Evans as John Sweeney, the show follows both the traumatic events of their relationship and Balmer's journey for justice.

Free Stream: ITVX

Shetland

(Image credit: BBC)

Now onto its ninth season, there is plenty to get your teeth into should you decide to watch Shetland – and I'm not just talking about the 40+ episodes. A Scottish crime drama set on the eponymous archipelago, where a close knit community is no less partial to a spot of murder. Previously starring Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Pérez for the first seven seasons, Ashley Jensen took up the mantle as DI Ruth Calder from Season 8 onwards.

Free Stream: BBC iPlayer

Mr Loverman

(Image credit: BBC One)

Adapted from best-selling author Bernardine Evaristo's Mr Loverman, this recent BBC adaptation follows Antiguan-born Londoner Barrington Jedidiah Walker (Lennie James, The Walking Dead, Line of Duty) and his male best-friend Morris De La Roux (Ariyon Bakare, Good Omen), whom have been having an affair across nearly six decades. The show explores as Barrington chooses to end his marriage and finally embrace who he truly is.

Free Stream: BBC iPlayer

The Sex Lives of College Girls

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Okay, this is a bit of a cheat, because it's not British, but it is free to watch in the UK. The third season of The Sex Lives of College Girls started dropping on Max on November 21, and while there will be a wait until the episodes arrive in the UK on free-to-use service, ITVX, you can currently stream the first two seasons back-to-back in preparation. Following a group of four girls as they head to college, thrown together as roomies and fast becoming unlikely friends, The Sex Lives of College Girls is an empowering watch, full of humor, sex, and diversity. Created by Mindy Kaling, need I say more? I can't wait to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 when it arrives, and I'll be reminding myself of all their college misdemeanors so far in preparation.

Free Stream: ITVX

Find More Black Friday Deals: