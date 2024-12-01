TV Fans Should Take Advantage Of 25 Awesome Cyber Monday Blu-ray And DVD Deals On Complete Series

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are a great opportunity not only to find the perfect gifts for all of your loved ones, but to take advantage of the deals for yourself. TV fans know that some of the best streaming services can offer amazing savings that will let you watch Christmas movies on Hulu for 99 cents, take a gander at Paramount Plus’ coziest sitcoms for 67% off and finally check out those incredible HBO shows on Max for just $2.99. However, if physical media is more your style, there are lots of Blu-ray and DVD sales happening for Cyber Monday that are really too good to pass up.

There were lots of Cyber Monday entertainment deals that started last week, but if you’ve been too tired from your turkey coma to do any post-Thanksgiving shopping, it’s definitely not too late!

One great gift idea for any TV fan – whether that’s you or someone else – is to finally invest in Blu-ray or DVD copies of your favorite shows. That way you won’t be beholden to a streaming service when it’s time for a rewatch, not to mention that owning an entire box set of a completed series is quite the collection item. In addition to these 45 Blu-ray and DVD sales too good for any movie buff to pass up, here are some TV deals to jump on ASAP.

Action And Drama TV Fans' Cyber Monday DVD And Blu-Ray Deals

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection [4K UHD]: $219 $169.87 At Amazon

Save $50! - Game of Thrones is one of the most celebrated series to ever air on HBO, to the point that it’s still got spinoffs and prequels in the works, despite ending its run in 2019. In addition to all 8 seasons on one disc, this set includes over 15 hours of bonus features, including a two-part Game of Thrones Reunion Special, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch documentary, Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms, audio commentaries, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes and more.

If the shows you and your loved ones are into are more of the comedic variety, not to worry! There are some great sitcoms on sale for Cyber Monday as well, including some real classics.

Comedy TV Fans' Cyber Monday DVD And Blu-Ray Deals

Why should adults have all the fun? For the young (or young at heart), there are also some really great animated series with box sets that any dedicated fan should own. Check them out below!

Kids And Animated TV Fans’ Cyber Monday DVD And Blu-ray Deals

It can be tough to nail down the perfect gifts to please everybody around the holidays, but at discounts like these, I just don’t see how I could pass up the opportunity to invest in not just a series to watch over and over again, but the ultimate collection item for TV fans. And while you’re doing your shopping, be sure to check out these best TV deals for any budget, as well as all of the other unmissable Cyber Monday streaming deals, if you still want to subscribe to Hulu, Disney+, Max or any of the others.