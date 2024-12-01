TV Fans Should Take Advantage Of 25 Awesome Cyber Monday Blu-ray And DVD Deals On Complete Series
The perfect gift for others - or yourself!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are a great opportunity not only to find the perfect gifts for all of your loved ones, but to take advantage of the deals for yourself. TV fans know that some of the best streaming services can offer amazing savings that will let you watch Christmas movies on Hulu for 99 cents, take a gander at Paramount Plus’ coziest sitcoms for 67% off and finally check out those incredible HBO shows on Max for just $2.99. However, if physical media is more your style, there are lots of Blu-ray and DVD sales happening for Cyber Monday that are really too good to pass up.
There were lots of Cyber Monday entertainment deals that started last week, but if you’ve been too tired from your turkey coma to do any post-Thanksgiving shopping, it’s definitely not too late!
One great gift idea for any TV fan – whether that’s you or someone else – is to finally invest in Blu-ray or DVD copies of your favorite shows. That way you won’t be beholden to a streaming service when it’s time for a rewatch, not to mention that owning an entire box set of a completed series is quite the collection item. In addition to these 45 Blu-ray and DVD sales too good for any movie buff to pass up, here are some TV deals to jump on ASAP.
Action And Drama TV Fans' Cyber Monday DVD And Blu-Ray Deals
Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection [4K UHD]: $219 $169.87 At Amazon
Save $50! - Game of Thrones is one of the most celebrated series to ever air on HBO, to the point that it’s still got spinoffs and prequels in the works, despite ending its run in 2019. In addition to all 8 seasons on one disc, this set includes over 15 hours of bonus features, including a two-part Game of Thrones Reunion Special, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch documentary, Conquest & Rebellion: An Animated History of the Seven Kingdoms, audio commentaries, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes and more.
- Mad Men: The Complete Collection [Blu-ray + Digital HD]: $99.99 (Was $209.97)
- Sherlock: Seasons 1-4 & Abominable Bride Gift Set [Blu-ray]: $25.99 (Was $99.99)
- Battlestar Galactica: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: $53.99 (Was $99.98)
- The New Adventures of Batman: The Complete Collection BD [Blu-ray]: $14.99 (Was $29.98)
- Vikings: The Complete Series (BD) [Blu-ray]: $66.99 (Was $139.99)
- Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: $29.99 (Was $99.98)
- Riverdale: The Complete Series [DVD]: $69.99 (Was $112.99)
- Maverick: The Complete Series [DVD]: $49.49 (Was $94.99)
If the shows you and your loved ones are into are more of the comedic variety, not to worry! There are some great sitcoms on sale for Cyber Monday as well, including some real classics.
Comedy TV Fans' Cyber Monday DVD And Blu-Ray Deals
The Office: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: $111.74 $90.11 At Amazon
Save $21! - The Office is not only one of the best sitcoms of all time, it’s one of the most rewatchable TV shows ever. Don’t miss your chance to give the gift of Michael Scott and the world of Dunder Mifflin to the comedy fans in your life. Along with all 9 seasons of the show, which stars Steve Carell leading an A+ ensemble, this 34-disc collection (you read that right — 34!) includes hours of bonus features, including “hours of deleted scenes,” extended episodes, commentaries, blooper reels, a Dwight Schrute music video, original cast audition tapes and much, much more.
- Friends: The Complete Series [Repackaged/Blu-ray]: $39.95 (Was $57.31)
- Frasier: The Complete Series Box Set [Blu-ray]: $115.72 (Was $129.99)
- The Good Place: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: $37.49 (Was $69.97)
- Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way BD [Blu-ray]: $58.99 (Was $84.99)
- M.A.S.H: The Complete Series [DVD]: $54.88 (Was $95.99)
- Seinfeld: Complete Series Box Set [Repackage, DVD]: $48.99 (Was $119.99)
- Family Matters: The Complete Series [DVD]: $39.99 (Was $114.99)
Why should adults have all the fun? For the young (or young at heart), there are also some really great animated series with box sets that any dedicated fan should own. Check them out below!
Kids And Animated TV Fans’ Cyber Monday DVD And Blu-ray Deals
Batman: The Complete Animated Series [Blu-ray]: $79.99 $29.99 At Amazon
Save $50! - With Batman being one of the most iconic superheroes ever, it’s no secret why there’s always a plethora of upcoming Batman movies and TV shows. Everyone’s got their favorite iteration of the caped crusader, but for many it doesn’t get better than the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series that aired in the ‘90s. This 12-disc set includes all 109 episodes, as well as two animated films: Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero. It also boasts “loads” of in-depth featurettes and commentaries from the animation creators on 12 of the episodes.
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: $18.49 (Was $59.98)
- Avatar - The Last Airbender: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: $20.99 (Was $25.21)
- Yu Yu Hakusho - 30th Anniversary Box Set [Blu-ray]: $89.76 (Was $119.98)
- Teen Titans: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: $36.39 (Was $41.94)
- Samurai Jack: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: $29.99 (Was $39.50)
- The Flintstones: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]: $29.99 (Was $84.99)
- Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Complete Series [DVD]: $22.98 (Was $69.99)
It can be tough to nail down the perfect gifts to please everybody around the holidays, but at discounts like these, I just don’t see how I could pass up the opportunity to invest in not just a series to watch over and over again, but the ultimate collection item for TV fans. And while you’re doing your shopping, be sure to check out these best TV deals for any budget, as well as all of the other unmissable Cyber Monday streaming deals, if you still want to subscribe to Hulu, Disney+, Max or any of the others.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.