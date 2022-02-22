How Much Of Letterkenny Is Improvised Vs Scripted? The Cast Explains
The Crave TV and Hulu show Letterkenny has solidified itself as one of my all-time favorite shows, and so much of that is due to the unique writing. The pacing is quick, the dialogue is often strange and the show is packed with numerous catchphrases that, to be fair, often help fans identify each other in the wild.
Something I have often wondered is how much of the script is read verbatim versus how much improvisation happens during shooting. I recently spoke with the cast and the director about Letterkenny's tenth season and the upcoming Shoresy spinoff, and took the opportunity to learn how much freedom they have to stray from the script.
Director, writer and actor Jacob Tierney, who plays Glen, stated that the show doesn't go down exactly as fans might expect, revealing:
K. Trevor Wilson, who plays Squirrely Dan, a character who has a unique dialogue that's all his own, seemed to echo Jacob's statement, adding:
I figured that there must be some elements on the show that weren't planned or at least happen more organically. As Jacob Tierney mentioned, it is a comedy, after all. These assumptions were confirmed once I was able to speak with the Skids. Evan Stern, who plays Roald, discussed where improv does come into play, noting:
Melanie Scrofano, who plays the gin and tonic-drinkin' Mrs McMurray, echoed the sentiment about the physicality of the show, while even citing a specific, uh, erotic, example:
If the above scene description got your attention (Season 8, Episode 4, start at 10 minutes in, you're welcome), then hop on over and check out our lists of the best Letterkenny episodes and the show's best characters, or get a glimpse of Shoresy's face as we wait for the spinoff to drop on Hulu. You're also welcome to check out some of the other Hulu shows that we recommend.
