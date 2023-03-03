5 Oscar Nominated Movies To Make Sure You Watch Before The 2023 Ceremony

The 2023 Oscars are right around the corner, and if you’re like me in any year but this year, you’re probably rushing to try to squeeze in all the Academy Award nominees before the ceremony on March 12. However, realistically speaking there isn’t time for everything, even if you have tried really hard to see it all. So, if you are in a jam, and need to know which movies to make sure you watch before the telecast, I got you covered with the five movies that you should prioritize before the night of the Academy Awards.

(Image credit: A24)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Lead Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song (“This Is a Life”), Best Costume Design, Best Original Score

Total Nominations: 11

Not only does Everything Everywhere All at Once have the most nominations this year, it’s also been killing it at other award shows across the circuit and maintaining its forward momentum. The cast and directors of this heartfelt wacky genre flick, have been promoting the film since last March, and have proven time, and time again, why it's deserving of lots of Academy Awards.

Over the last few months EEAAO has swept the SAG Awards, won Critics Choice Awards, a Directors Guild award, Golden Globes, a PGA, and a BAFTA, to add one more accolade, it was also named Movie of the Year by AFI. I know I just threw a lot of acronyms at you, but know that all these major awards are what lead up to the Oscars, and usually indicate the direction the Academy will vote in.

If I were a betting woman, I’d say this little weird film has risen to such incredible heights that it stands the best chance at winning the most awards on Oscar night. It has the potential to go home with quite a few gold trophies as Michelle Yeoh, The Daniels, its editing, Ke Huy Quan’s performance and more are all frontrunners in their respective races. Also, after winning major awards from various guilds, the film stands a very good chance of winning Best Picture, so if you only have time for one movie, this is the one.

Stream Everything Everywhere All at Once with a Showtime subscription, or buy/rent it on Amazon (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Netflix)

All Quiet On The Western Front

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound

Total Nominations: 9

If you want to watch a group of films that will encapsulate every category the Academy Awards have to offer, make sure to include All Quiet on the Western Front. At first glance, this movie adapted from the famous novel about World War I hasn’t been one of the movies everyone is talking about, but when you dig a bit deeper it becomes clear that this German film has made quite an impact on award voters.

The film is basically a shoo-in for Best International Feature. Germany’s entry in this race marks the fifth time in 11 years an international movie has also been nominated for Best Picture. Every year that’s happened the movie has taken home the international award – the other four movies include Amour in 2012, Roma in 2018, Parasite in 2019 (which also won Best Picture), and Drive My Car last year.

Along with its strong place at the top of the international race, the movie also stands a great chance of taking home some technical awards. All Quiet was a massive hit for BAFTA voters winning awards for its score, sound, screenplay and cinematography. It also won the biggest award of the night at the British film awards, and it is tied for the second most nominations from the Academy; so don’t count it out of the race.

Stream All Quiet on the Western Front with a Netflix subscription .

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin McDonagh), Best Lead Actor (Colin Farrell), Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score

Total Nominations: 9

The Banshees of Inisherin has remained a top contender this entire award season, and like Everything Everywhere All at Once has maintained its forward momentum through the race. This movie from Martin McDonagh is tied with All Quiet for second most nominations, and it stands a serious chance of taking home a few of the Academy’s major awards.

This Irish movie has made waves across the award circuit, picking up nominations from every major voting body, and winning awards here and there, specifically at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs. Going into the Oscars, Banshees is still a major contender for Best Actor based on Colin Farrell’s performance as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, respectively, considering all three actors have picked up at least one major award. Along with the actors, the film’s writer and director, McDonagh, has a great chance of winning Best Original Screenplay.

So, while this movie might not win Best Picture, I highly doubt it will go home empty-handed, and it seems almost like a guarantee it will take home at least one of the major awards of the night.

Stream The Banshees of Inisherin with an HBO Max subscription .

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Elvis

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Lead Actor (Austin Butler), Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound

Total Nominations: 8

There are two very specific reasons Elivs should be prioritized. One of them is a very big reason, and his name is Austin Butler, and he has a very, very good chance of winning Best Actor. The film's makeup and hairstyling also sits at the front of its race. Due to the frontrunner status in these two categories, this biopic is worth a watch.

Butler has won a BAFTA and a Golden Globe, and he has been nominated for every other major award. On top of that, The Academy loves an actor who played a real person. To make this point clearer, since 2012 seven of the last ten winners were stars of a biopic. So, considering the Oscar voters seem to have a type when it comes to the Best Actor winner, and the overwhelming love for Butler and his performance, there’s a very good chance he’ll take home one of the biggest awards of the night.

Unlike other movies on this list, of its eight nominations Elvis doesn’t really stand a chance of winning most of them. However, there are two categories the film is a frontrunner in, and because of how strong Elvis is in the Best Actor and Best Makeup and Hairstyling categories, it’s worth watching before you sit down to watch The Oscars.

Stream Elvis with an HBO Max subscription.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Tár

Nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Field), Best Lead Actress (Cate Blanchett), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing

Total Nominations: 6

Ever since Tár premiered in Venice, Cate Blanchett’s performance has received rave reviews , the beloved actress really did give the performance of a lifetime as Lydia Tár, and she is one of two frontrunners in the Best Actress race. On top of Blanchett’s co-frontrunner status, there’s a good chance Todd Field’s film will take home a couple of other trophies for its cinematography and editing.

Across the award season, Michelle Yeoh and Blanchett have split the wins for best actress. In Blanchett’s case, she won the BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award. On top of that, Tár marks her eighth Oscar nomination, and she has won it twice. So, considering her history at the Academy Awards, and the love this role has received there’s a high chance we’ll be seeing Cate Blanchett on the stage.

Along with her, the film has received lots of love, and should not be counted out of the races for a few technical categories. Overall, like Elvis, Tár is one to check out mostly for the nominated actor, but also because it could be a dark horse in a few other categories this year.

Stream Tár with a Peacock subscription .