Afterburn: What We Know About The Post-Apocalyptic Action Movie From Dave Bautista

Are you ready for a brand new Dave Bautista film? Because we sure are – and this is what we know about Afterburn.

Dave Bautista is a name I'm sure many movie lovers of the past few years have heard. The actor got his start in the entertainment industry when he was one of the stars of the WWE for many years before he transitioned into acting.

While Bautista appeared in many roles for a few years, it wasn't until Guardians of the Galaxy that he became a household name for non-wrestling fans, and we started to see just how well the former wrestler could act.

Now, he will be the star of a new film, Afterburn. But, who else is going to co-star with him? And what can we expect from this new film? Here is what we know so far.

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Legendary)

As of February 2024, there is no set release date for Afterburn, which isn't that much of a surprise, because it was only just announced.

I wouldn't expect it to appear on any 2024 movie schedule , either, because I'm not even sure when filming for the new movie is set to begin. Quite honestly, though, that's a good thing, because 2024 is filled with highly anticipated movies already – such as the upcoming Deadpool 3 , the musical film Wicked , or even the next live-action Disney film, Mufasa: The Lion King .

Maybe adding Afterburn among those big films would make it harder for it to be successful, but only time will tell when this movie officially comes out.

Dave Bautista And Samuel L. Jackson Star

(Image credit: Warner Bros/Sony)

While we already confirmed that Dave Bautista will star in Afterburn, Deadline also reported in February 2024 that Samuel L. Jackson will star alongside the famous actor. Already, just having these two stars, I know that the film is going to be epic – but for those who don't know where they've seen them before, let's break them down and who they will be playing:

Dave Bautista as Jake

Deadline reported that Dave Bautista is going to play Jake in Afterburn. The character is an ex-soldier who uses his military-honed skills when he now works as a treasure hunter. He heads into the "old world" to find valuable artifacts for his clients, who pay him handsomely. Here, we'll watch as he tries to recover the Mona Lisa.

Dave Bautista: 7 Cool Things To Know About The Wrestler-Turned-Actor (Image credit: Warner Bros.) If you want to know more about Dave Bautista, check out this article.

I already mentioned that Bautista is well-known within the WWE community and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he played Drax for several films before leaving . But Bautista has been around in the industry for a while and appeared in many movies.

Some of his most significant that you might have seen include House of the Rising Sun, Riddick, Spectre, Heist, Bushwick, Blade Runner 2049, Hotel Artemis, Stuber, My Spy, and more. He also had a starring role in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and was a part of the Dune cast, a role he'll reprise in the upcoming Dune: Part 2 . He even starred in the M. Night Shyamalan film , Knock at the Cabin.

Bautista has even worked in TV, appearing in a central role in See on Apple TV+ and guest starring in several other TV shows.

Honestly, I can't wait to see him star in this – and I have a feeling he'll rock it.

Samuel L. Jackson as Valentine

The other actor Deadline confirmed with the film was Samuel L. Jackson, who will play Valentine, a freedom fighter.

If you don't know who Jackson is, I'm pretty sure you live under a rock. Along with Bautista, Jackson has strong ties to the MCU, where he's played Nick Fury for over a decade . But, other than that, the actor has appeared in several significant films.

Some of his most known include Pulp Fiction, Coming to America, Oldboy, Jungle Fever, Jackie Brown, Django Unchained, Snakes on a Plane, Unbreakable, Kong: Skull Island, and many more. His most recent role was co-starring in the Argylle cast , a movie released in early February 2024.

Afterburn Is A Post-Apocalyptic Film That Takes Place Ten Years After A Solar Flare

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

As someone who loves the best post-apocalyptic shows and the best post-apocalyptic movies , Afterburn sounds like a film that is right up my alley.

According to Deadline, the story is set about ten years after a solar flare, a terrible natural disaster that wiped out all technology worldwide. In this film, Jake, a treasure hunter, is sent on a quest with another freedom fighter named Drea to find the Mona Lisa before a warlord gets his hands on it.

Who exactly is Drea going to be? I'm not sure. We know that Samuel L. Jackson will play Valentine, so I don't know what kind of connection he will have to Jake. But already, I am on board for this film – and I seriously need to know when it comes out now.

The Movie Is Based On The Comic/Graphic Novel Of The Same Name

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Deadline also reported that the new film is based on the comic/graphic novel of the same name. It was written by Scott Chitwood and released in 2021, so it hasn't been long since the story was published.

But, it's exciting to see that a film adaptation is already in the works – which usually means the source material is a lot of fun.

J.J. Perry Will Direct

(Image credit: Netflix)

Deadline reported that J.J. Perry will helm Afterburn. The director has worked on other films such as Day Shift (as a director), but also Warrior, Cat Run, Road House 2, Murder Mystery 2, and even worked on the underrated Blue Beetle in 2023. He is also set to direct The Killers Game, another movie that stars Dave Bautista.

Matt Johnson Wrote The Script, And Nimrod Antal Revised It

(Image credit: Netflix)

The last thing we know is that Deadline also reported that Matt Johnson wrote the script, while the revisions for the story came from Nimrod Antal. Johnson has worked on movies like Into the Blue, Inventing Adam, The Bricklayer, and more, and worked on the TV show Truth Be Told.

Nimrod Antal has worked on several TV shows, including Servant, Wayward Pines, and one of the best shows to watch on Netflix , Stranger Things.

Indeed, this film already sounds like it's starting to come together, and I know we'll get more information soon enough. I can already feel the stars aligning in for this – now all I need is a release date to look forward to.