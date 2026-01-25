An Internet User Asked How Long Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet Will Last, But I Just Can't Get Over These Nicknames

There’s always a healthy dose of skepticism when it comes to the longevity of celebrity relationships, and Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have weathered their fair share of breakup rumors. Apparently, no amount of matching orange outfits are enough to satisfy the cynics. In regards to one fan’s recent question about how much longer their partnership will last, I’m way more preoccupied with the nicknames being bestowed upon the couple.

It’s been nearly three years since rumors started to spread that Kylie Jenner was in a relationship with the Call Me by Your Name star — which lines up with the timeline Timothée Chalamet established when he thanked his “partner of three years” at the Critics Choice Awards. It’s long past time that these two would have a universally recognized ship name, but the following Reddit questions proves it’s not so easy to portmanteau Kylie and Timothée:

How much longer do you guys think Kyothée will last?

In my opinion, “Kyothée” is a bit cumbersome, but I will admit there’s no confusion about who the Redditor is talking about, so it’s successful in that regard. While most fans chose to respond to the actual question posed above, there were others like myself who wondered if that moniker was the best we could do. Others weighed in, writing:

Kyothèe!!? – Zookeeper2808

– Zookeeper2808 We had Tylie as an option just FYI-lie – xenoflora

– xenoflora Or Timolie – Louisbug

– Louisbug I throw Timolie into the mix. Flows the best for me. – GlassPercentage4334

– GlassPercentage4334 Timotay and KyLaY – skinnty_mini

– skinnty_mini No way Kyothee is their ship name. It sounds terrible. Timlie is better I think. – isniffgoosepoop2

Personally, I’m not in love with any of these options, but I do think the original poster was onto something — that acute accent is nonnegotiable. “Kylée” seems like it would work, but that presumably just sounds like “Kylie,” unless you get extra with it and pronounce it “Ky-lay.” However, Timothée Chalamet doesn’t treat the accent mark in such a way (and neither does Kylie’s sister Khloé Kardashian, for that matter) so it doesn’t really make sense.

I guess with no couple nickname coming as obviously it did for other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family — Kimye and Kravis are unquestionably iconic — the choice is just left up to each individual fan.

Now, to address the actual question regarding their relationship. There’s really no indication that a split is impending for Kylie Jenner and the Marty Supreme star — who, incidentally, just earned his third Best Actor Academy Award nomination for the upcoming ceremony, airing on the 2026 TV schedule this March.

Just last week, the couple was photographed enjoying a meal while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, according to TMZ. An eyewitness reported that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dined in peace — without interruption from other patrons — and looked totally into each other. They were allegedly laughing, smiling and chatting throughout their meal, with the actor reportedly looking “smitten” and snapping pics of his partner with a digital camera.

We may not know what to call them, but Kyothée sure seems happy.