The Amount Of Money Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Still Spending On The Mansion They Bought Together Before Their Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship is officially over months after the latter formally filed for divorce. Their split was finalized in January and, per reports, both of the stars have mostly moved, as the bulk of the legal details have been finalized. There is, however, still the matter of the mansion Lopez and Affleck purchased before their split. Given that their former abode is still on the market, they still have financial obligations to it. And it would seem that both actors are paying a hefty chunk of change on that pad.

It was around the spring of 2023 that Bennifer closed on their former, shared home, which has been referred to as Crestview Manor. The couple purchased the home – which reportedly contains 24 bathrooms – for a whopping $60 million. Amid their split in August 2024, the pair put the house on the market for $68 million. In the meantime, the exes must pay the property taxes, which according to NewsNation are valued at $762,000 per year. There’s also an additional $750,000 for insurance and maintenance.

Those two sums collectively come to $1.5 million per year and, with that, JLo and Ben Affleck are still paying $63,000 (broken down from a $125,000 split) each per month. In just about any case, that’d be a considerable amount of money for them to pay. Of course, it’s even more when you consider the fact that the A-listers each have other homes that they’re putting money into at this time.

Over the last month, rumors swirled around Jennifer Lopez’s intentions to move, with some insiders claiming that she was planning to find a place closer to the Argo director. In February, the Marry Me star closed a deal on a massive compound in the Hidden Hills area, reportedly paying $21 million for it. Ben Affleck bought his new place in Pacific Palisades around the summer of 2024. That purchase reportedly cost the Oscar winner $20 million. So, needless to say, these are pricey real estate moves.

More on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) What’s Allegedly Going On With Ben Affleck’s Dating Life And More After He And Jennifer Lopez Were Declared Legally Single

As for the Gigli stars’ former love nest in Beverly Hills, real estate experts have weighed in on the fact that it’s still up after several months. Shortly after it was put up for sale, Jason Oppenheim, of Selling Sunset fame, weighed in on the situation. At the time, the realtor opined that it would’ve been surprising for the house to sell less than 100 days after being placed on the market. He also explained that a number of “homes of this magnitude are on the market for six months, and in many cases significantly longer.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly continued to have personal dealings, aside from their ongoing attempts to sell their mansion. It’s been alleged by a source that although they’re now divorced, the “bright spot” of the situation is that they remain friendly. On that note, sources also claimed that Lopez offered Affleck support when he was forced to evacuate his home during the LA wildfires.

It seems the two will continue to maintain some kind of personal bond as time goes on. Amid that, they’ll still need to funnel money into their piece of property in Beverly Hills. To be quite honest, it’s anyone’s guess as to who might be willing to pay the $68 million being offered for the home.