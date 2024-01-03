Florence Pugh Gave Early 2000s Glam By Rocking A Sparkly Mini Dress And Spiky Hairdo, And I'm Obsessed

Florence Pugh knows how to bring in the New Year and celebrate her birthday in fashion. She’s made a name for herself over the last couple of years with her stunning sheer looks, like the bright pink Valentino number . However, she's celebrating 2024 and 28 years of life by rocking a sparkly mini dress and spiky hairdo that’s giving all the early 2000s glam realness, and I’m so here for it.

After having a fantastic 2023 with the releases of Oppenheimer, The Boy and the Heron and A Good Person as well as oh so many major fashion moments, it seems like Florence Pugh is ready to maintain all this forward momentum in the new year. Along with her massive project on the 2024 movie schedule , which is a little film called Dune: Part 2, she’s also making it clear that her fashion game is on point. And I note the fashion game because she was serving major early 2000s glam while out with her pal Rachel Chinouriri, and it’s iconic, take a look:

As you can see in the photo above, Pugh is rocking a shining shimmering silver mini dress that has a slouching neckline and a gorgeous flowy cut. She complimented the look with a simple necklace and hoops along with her signature septum piercing. Topping the fit off, she did her short hair -- which was shaved in 2023 for her rom-com with Andrew Garfield -- by pinning pieces up to create a spiky look that was very popular in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

Overall, this look is giving Spice Girls, it’s giving early 2000s, and I’m obsessed.

On top of this being a fabulous look by itself, it’s also another entry in Florence Pugh’s fearless catalog of outfits. Honestly, it capitalizes on a lot of elements the actress has taken a liking to over 2023. She’s shown her love for a punk rock hairdo before, as well as her adoration for a statement piece like this dress. For example, she wore some amazing neon heels for a magazine photoshoot last fall and some epic sunglasses to Paris Fashion Week not long after.

Tuly this ensemble is epic, and it’s not only a reflection of Florence Pugh’s wonderful year of looks, but also a preview of what’s to come in the new year.

The 28-year-old actress has a massive movie coming out in 2024 with the release of Dune: Part Two on March 15, and you best believe she probably has some epic outfits planned. I mean, the Dune 2 cast features Pugh alongside fellow fashionistas Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, and Austin Butler, so you already know those red-carpet looks are going to be incredible.

Now, the question is, will she harness the early 2000s energy as she did in this latest ensemble? Considering fashion from 20 years ago is back in a big way, I bet we can expect more looks like this lovely mini dress and spiky hairdo in the near future. And you can count on us to keep you posted on all of Florence Pugh’s dazzling outfits, like this one, throughout the new year.